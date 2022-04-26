Artists Showcase Their Work at SJU Muse’s Pop-Up Shop

Queens, NY — Student artists showcased their work in front of DAC Plaza on Monday, April 25, selling drawings, jewelry, tote bags, apparel, stickers and more. Starting at 1:50 p.m., SJU Muse’s pop-up shop gave students the opportunity to display and sell their work to other students and faculty on campus.

34 small businesses and artists lined up tables to display their work. Students stopped by to buy artwork made by fellow St. John’s students, enjoying music and leaving with unique pieces.

Fourth year pharmacy major, Amanda Murray, sold apparel from her small business “OneMoreDay” — a non-profit movement raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. “I started “OneMoreDay” in 2020 in order to honor my friend that did pass away from suicide in 2018,” Murray said. “I wanted to create something that I could wear and that other people could wear in order to raise awareness and just to remember my friend.” 25% of the proceeds are donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Isabel Clarke, a junior biomedical sciences major, had a variety of items she was selling at the event, including tote bags, rugs, apparel and paintings. Her shop highlighted “Ideal Loner” — a clothing brand that features Clarke’s designs. . “‘Ideal Loner’ is supposed to represent being the outcast of society,” Clarke said. “As long as you stay true to yourself, you are an ideal loner. I prefer to be an ideal loner before I become a society pleaser.”

Sophomore photography major, Shae Lenko, lined up crochet items and digitally designed stickers. “This is my first pop-up, so it’s a little nerve wracking,” Lenko explained. The handmade goods are made of acrylics and are 100% vegan.

Artist Sadie Soto, a freshman at St. John’s, completely sold out her sketches and glass paintings at the pop-up shop. She drew anime characters, Marvel characters and artists. “Whenever I’m stressed, I always resort to art to calm me down,” Soto said. “Art is just a way to express yourself. It’s just a way for me to be me.”

Anjeanette Ang, a junior fine arts major, involved mythology and culture in her tote bags, drawings and notebooks that she sold. “A lot of my work is based on Philippine mythology and Philippine culture,” Ang said. “For me, art is a way of communication I used to not have. I get to communicate in a language that is really complicated without even saying any words.”

Students viewed and bought art pieces until the event concluded at 3:15 p.m. Read more about the sellers at the pop-up on SJU Muse’s Instagram account