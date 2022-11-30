Student Government, Inc. Teases Potential Return Of Taco Bell Next Semester

SGi President Ethan Burrell hints at a potential re-opening of Taco Bell in the D’Angelo Center next semester at the semester’s last assembly meeting.

The St. John’s University Student Government, Inc. (SGi) biweekly assembly meeting was held at 5:08 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 in St. Albert’s Hall Room B75, marking the last assembly meeting of the semester.

President Ethan Burrell hinted towards the re-opening of Taco Bell. “At the listening session, Dean [Sarah] Kelly did talk about the possibility of Taco Bell opening back up in the D’Angelo Center,” Burrell said. Although nothing is confirmed, Burrell believes Taco Bell will open between late January and early February 2023.

SGi is working towards opening more dining options on campus, Burrell was informed by the University that new restaurants are not opening “due to the lack of demand.”

“With the Staten Island campus now closing, there is going to be an influx of students happening [on the Queens campus] within the next two years,” Burrell said. The University is trying to open more dining options, including a Halal restaurant.

SGi Secretary Julianna LoMonte asked attendees for their thoughts on potentially mandating commuters to enroll in meal plans. As meal plans would be an effective way for the University to track commuters’ demands and build a fund, this would aid in providing more dining options on campus.

The statement started a general discussion on the topic. Burrell does not agree that meal plan mandates should be implemented to commuters. “I recommend we actually showcase that you save on tax if you put [money] on your StormCard first.”

University already provides commuter meal plans via students’ Account Suite on Atrium, a service that supports student meal plans, dining dollars, meal points and flex dollars. Paying through their StormCards, students would not have to pay sales tax when ordering food at on-campus sites. “I found out the tax-free portion probably a year and a half ago,” LoMonte said.

Burrell discussed the lack of accessibility areas, especially within the Little Theater and Carnesecca Arena — an issue that was discussed in a student listening session last week with Vice President of Student Success & Retention Strategy Sarah Kelly and Vice President of Equity & Inclusion Rachel Pereira. “One of the major concerns was accessibility for students with disabilities,” Burrell said. There is not enough here on campus.”

The meeting followed with an informal discussion on campus and academic resources. A senator mentioned the lack of Canvas use from professors and failure to consistently post grades via Canvas. Burrell suggested the senator create a bill regarding the situation.

The Sustainability Committee confirmed a date on their planned book drive. The event will take place Monday, Dec. 5 in DAC Room 310.

The Flo committee mentioned getting six new dispensers. Flo provides free individual menstrual products in restrooms at the first floor of St. Albert’s Hall and the Peter J. Tobin College of Business, the first and second floors of the D’Angelo Center and the second floor of St. John’s Hall. Premade packs are available in the Sexual Violence Outreach, Awareness and Response office, Student Health Services and the Center for Counseling and Consultation. The Flo committee partnered with the Service committee to organize care packages sent to five different charities.

RedZone Committee Chair and SGi Treasurer David Diano spoke on planned giveaways at upcoming men’s basketball games. Next Wednesday, Dec. 7, St. John’s will play their Big East home opener against DePaul. At the event, the St. John’s Athletic Department and RedZone will be giving away white long sleeve t-shirts.

Monday’s assembly meeting was the last of the Fall 2022 semester. The meetings will resume next semester on a biweekly basis.