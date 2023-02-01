Campus Concierge Re-opens with Discounted Broadway Tickets

The SJU Campus Concierge re-opened for the Spring 2022 semester, offering students Broadway tickets at discounted prices in the second floor of the D’Angelo Center (DAC).

After its closure in Spring 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding health guidelines, the concierge began selling tickets for nine Broadway shows this semester.

“In recent months, as conditions and resources allowed, we prepared to reopen this service,” said Dr. Kathryn T. Hutchinson, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs. “Thankfully Broadway has reopened its doors and is no longer experiencing COVID-related cancellations.”

The Campus Concierge offers discounted tickets to shows such as “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Wicked” and “SIX.” Ticket prices range from $15 to $45.

“Students can only purchase one ticket and are not permitted to buy tickets for friends. If you want to see the show as a group, you will need to buy tickets together,” said Student Activities on a Frequently Asked Questions Instagram post. The post also mentions that cash is the only acceptable form of payment.

The Concierge will open Mondays at 2 p.m. two weeks before each show date. Once students arrive in line, they receive a waitlist ticket, used only in the event that someone ahead in line does not purchase a ticket. They present their ticket to the student workers at the counter, pay and receive their discounted ticket. Tickets are not guaranteed and ticket availability will vary, according to Dr. Hutchinson.

Official show dates and prices are found on the Student Activities Instagram.

On Jan. 23 and 30, students waited in lines that circled around DAC.

“As college students it’s not always easy to have the means to see a Broadway performance, yet the concierge offers a way for students to experience all the perks of living in NYC without breaking the bank,” said sophomore Maria Levasnos. She waited 20 minutes on Jan. 23 to purchase a $25 ticket for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Senior Sophie Smolsky waited almost two hours to secure $35 “Hamilton” tickets. “I was 24th in line by the time they gave the cards but the line was all throughout DAC,” Smolsky said. “It’s not only a great way to explore the city but a great way to meet people with similar interests as you.”

The Campus Concierge offers show dates spanning the semester, with the last date being April 22. According to Dr. Hutchinson, sports and other entertainment events will be considered “as the program expands in the Fall.”