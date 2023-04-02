The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

WATCH: Student Government, Inc. Presidential Debate 2023

The CRUSH and REVIVE tickets squared off in a debate March 30, 2023. Watch here.

David Bayha, Contributing Writer|April 2, 2023

Torch Production / David Bayha

The Torch’s news editor Dea Hoxha moderated the Student Government, Inc. presidential debate on March 30. Video recorded and edited by David Bayha. Thumbnail image designed by Brady Snyder.

Students will be provided with usernames and passwords through their St. John’s emails, which will enable them to cast their e-votes. Voting is open from April 2 through April 4. For more information, contact Student Government, Inc.

