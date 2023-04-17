Stormin’ Loud 2023: Ticket Information, Performers & More

To close off the 2022-2023 academic year at St. John’s University, this year’s Stormin’ Loud festival is set to take place on April 28. The festival — organized by Student Government, Inc., Haraya, the Resident Students Association and the Student Programming Board — will be held on the Great Lawn at 4 p.m. and will include rides, performances, food and giveaways.

The event is open exclusively to St. John’s students, faculty, administrators, accepted students and alumni. Student Affairs sent out a University-wide email with ticketing information on April 13. Sales are open until 4 p.m. on April 25. Tickets range from free General Admission tickets, $40 Silver tickets and $55 Gold tickets, and can be purchased on the Stormin’ Loud website.

General Admission tickets include admission to the festival and access to rides and giveaways. Silver tickets come with a free swag bag — containing Stormin’ Loud merchandise, including a white shirt and a tote bag — and one food voucher, which can be used at one food station. Vouchers can only be used by one person. Gold tickets include a swag bag — including a black shirt, tote bag and a white cap — and two food item vouchers, which can be used for one serving of food and beverage at any food station.

Accepted students have access to free General Admission tickets. Alumni are able to purchase $35 tickets to the event starting April 19, or $25 tickets through April 18. The tickets include access to the event, rides and giveaways.

Following the ticket purchase, attendees will be able to pick up their wristbands in Marillac Terrace A on April 28 starting 9 a.m. Wristbands will not be distributed unless students show their tickets and StormCards. Lost wristbands will not be replaced.

Rides will include a fun slide, swings, a ferris wheel and a tornado carnival ride. There will also be other attractions set up, including a VR station, sports arcade, cornhole, 360-degree photo booth and giant jenga. Multiple performances are expected. The main stage line-up includes HDBeenDope, Gabe James, Electric Boulevard Band, Nyla Symone, Gabe P, Denise and DJ KillSing.

More performers have yet to be announced, including the event’s headlining artist. The full list of performers and event information can be found on the Stormin’ Loud website.