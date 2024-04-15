SJU to Turn On Air Conditioning Two Days Before Spring Semester Ends

In an email sent to the St. John’s University community on April 15, the Department of Campus Facilities and Services will “switch the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems on all buildings from winter to summer mode by Monday, May 6.”

According to the University’s academic calendar, the Spring 2024 semester ends on May 8, just two days after the switch will be complete. This week’s temperatures will hit highs of 76 degrees as April continues, leaving many resident students residing in less-than-ideal living situations.

Third-year student Anastina Marcantonio was “appalled” to hear the announcement. The Carey Hall resident told The Torch, “With global temperatures rising every year, and warmer weather coming earlier and earlier, giving students access to more suitable temperature controls so that they can live comfortably shouldn’t be granted so late in the semester.”

“Many students call their dorms home. Why should we be uncomfortable in our own homes? It’s not fair,” she continued.

Junior student Katherine Scanlan nd resident of the Founder’s Village Townhouses said, “At that point, turning on the AC at all is useless. All resident students must move out of the dorms by May 9 and many people move out before that including myself.”

In April 2023, the Office of Residence Life offered free ice cream for resident students in response to a lack of air conditioning in the residence halls during the three-day heatwave, a decision that similarly angered students.

The announcement affects commuter students as well, who spend most of their time in classrooms. Fourth-year pharmacy student Jamila Chowdhury told The Torch, “For us students to perform at our best, we need proper working conditions, which include regulated temperatures according to the weather.”

“Basically, we need Air Conditioning,” she continued.

Brian Baumer, associate vice president of the Department of Campus Facilities and Services, acknowledges the impact this may have on the University community.

“Maintaining optimum temperature conditions over the next few weeks may be difficult. During this period, we carefully monitor and adjust the system to minimize any discomfort. Please contact the Facilities Service Desk at 718-990-6254 to report a temperature issue,” the email said.