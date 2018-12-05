Flames of the Torch: Finals,Holidays, New Year

As the semester comes to an end, we can’t help but reflect on moments from the year while simultaneously finding ourselves in a state of high stress that coincides perfectly with the holiday season.

December is the month where deadlines loom, temperatures drop and we retreat to our preferred study nooks to pore over textbooks and notes for hours. On top of this buildup of academic “excitement,” the official end of finals week is just about five days before Christmas.

As tough as it can be to focus on finals when holiday movies are on and festive music rings in the air, we can also take it as a welcomed relief from the inevitable stress that comes with the end of the year.

However, we should also use the holiday season as motivation to do our best this semester in order to truly enjoy our winter break.

This past year, we have seen the winter Olympics, tensions rising on the U.S.-Mexico border, a Red Sox World Series win, an Eagles Super Bowl victory, historic midterm elections, multiple mass shootings and much, much more.

From the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi to CNN’s public battle with President Donald Trump, it is safe to say this year has also been a crucial year in the world of journalism. Even within the Torch, as we have reevaluated how we approach our work. We are more transparent than ever and even more aware of the important role that we play as St. John’s University’s independent student newspaper.

It is one that we don’t take lightly.

This year has taught us all many different lessons, and as we go into 2019, we take our hindrances in stride to make the coming year better in every way we can.

As the new calendar year approaches, it is important to keep personal goals in mind. Keep following up with the people from your dream internship, continue building relationships and, most importantly, find ways to better yourself mentally and physically.

The Torch, like other student organizations on campus, has much to look forward to in 2019, including our annual Torch Alumni Panel, our continued work “Igniting Unity” with the Poynter College Media Project and, of course, the election of a new editorial board in April.

During the break, we will continue to update our website (torchonline.com) throughout the winter break — after all, the news never stops.

We wish our St. John’s community good luck on final exams and safe travels home for the holiday season!