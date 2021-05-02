Haikus by the 99th E-Board
In Honor of National Poetry Month
The Torch Editorial Board
Priyanka:
If I told you that
the moon’s beautiful tonight,
would you understand?
Alicia:
In the moonlight’s glow
I feel tranquility, peace
How I dread the sun
Anna:
“COVID? Please don’t fear…”
Zoom, webex, facetime, online,
There goes sophomore year.
Frankie:
written words are pretty
they can inspire, incite fear
building entire worlds
Shaolin:
Tired’s a game of your
Eyes fiercely fighting deep sleep
Breathe in lullabies
Liz:
Manhattan ahead
Sun sets over skyscrapers
Clouds orange and red
Mia:
Barely awake now,
The blue light intensifies,
The cursor blinking
Sara Rodia:
I sit here to write
for the month of poetry,
But I’m no poet
Sara Kiernan:
Fire among us
The shining sun on the beach
It will show beauty
Alison Goldberg:
Oh how I need summer
I want to be on the beach
Finals go by quick
Chloe:
Cherry blossom trees
People walk and people talk
WSP in Spring
Sophie:
Bed, laptop, webcam
I don’t know what college is
This is my normal
Giovhan:
My skin is no threat
My blackness is not a crime
Will this world know peace?
We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.