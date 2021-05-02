Haikus by the 99th E-Board

In Honor of National Poetry Month

Haikus+by+the+99th+E-Board

The Torch Editorial Board

 

Priyanka:

If I told you that

the moon’s beautiful tonight,

would you understand?

 

Alicia:

In the moonlight’s glow

I feel tranquility, peace

How I dread the sun 

 

Anna:

“COVID? Please don’t fear…”

Zoom, webex, facetime, online,

There goes sophomore year.

 

Frankie:

written words are pretty

they can inspire, incite fear

building entire worlds

 

Shaolin:

Tired’s a game of your

Eyes fiercely fighting deep sleep

Breathe in lullabies

 

Liz: 

Manhattan ahead 

Sun sets over skyscrapers

Clouds orange and red 

 

Mia:

Barely awake now,

The blue light intensifies,

The cursor blinking 

 

Sara Rodia:

I sit here to write

for the month of poetry,

But I’m no poet

 

Sara Kiernan:

Fire among us

The shining sun on the beach

It will show beauty

 

Alison Goldberg:

Oh how I need summer 

I want to be on the beach

Finals go by quick 

 

Chloe:

Cherry blossom trees

People walk and people talk

WSP in Spring

 

Sophie:

Bed, laptop, webcam

I don’t know what college is

This is my normal 

 

Giovhan:

My skin is no threat

My blackness is not a crime

Will this world know peace?