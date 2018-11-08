Jazzing Up The Court

From Bearcat to Johnnie, Jasmine Sina is bringing her game to the Big East, where she hopes to help an already experienced Red Storm roster.

A transfer from Binghamton University, Sina has seen success on the court and in the classroom as proven by her many awards, including American East Rookie of the Year, and to numerous appearances on Binghamton’s Athletic Honor Roll and the American East Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Balancing life between academics and athletics can be tough, but Sina has been up for the challenge.

“It is all about time management. I think the schools do a good job of making it possible for student athletes,” Sina said.

Sina’s father began the family’s love of basketball. Her father and older brother have played basketball professionally in Europe. Sina’s older brother, Jaren, currently plays for the Flyer Wels of Austria, and played his college ball at Seton Hall.

Sina’s success, however, hasn’t come without obstacles. Sina tore her ACL in her sophomore year, but didn’t let that stop her from continuing to grow as a player.

Despite her injury, she rediscovered her freshman season form by becoming a consistent option for the Bearcats in her final two years of play. Sina, however, wanted a new challenge.

“I have always wanted to play at this level,” Sina said. “This was just a great opportunity and I am so glad I decided [to come to] St. John’s.”

Coach Tartamella has made it clear what Sina’s role with the Red Storm will be.

“Jasmine Sina will be a sharpshooter off the bench for us,” he said.

While the basketball program at St. John’s was a big factor in Sina’s decision to transfer, it was not the only reason.

“I love New York City. I think that was a big thing for me to be able to come here and network in a big city,” she said. “Coming here was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Getting to know her new teammates hasn’t been hard for Sina, as she said they have welcomed her into their close knit family.

Akina Wellere, who Coach Tartamella considers to be the leader of the Red Storm, is excited to play with Sina on the floor this year. “She will have a big impact. She is a great shooter, I think she adds that quality to our team this year that we lacked last season,” Wellere said.

With the support from her teammates and coaches, Sina’s goals this season are simple.“We obviously want to win the Big East and hopefully get a spot in the NCAA Tournament,” she said.

Sina’s experience and sharpshooting will be a key element for the team this season. He wants them to improve on their three point shooting from last season.

Her ability to spread the floor when she is on the court will create opportunities for the team to get involved.

Sina has the chance to put the icing on the cake for her collegiate career with a final hurrah for the Red Storm. Considering her record from Binghamton, she will give the Red Storm everything they could have wanted from a transfer and more.