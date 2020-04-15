From Queens to the Sunshine State: Tiana England Commits to FSU

St. John’s Women’s Basketball guard Tiana England announced via Instagram on April 15 that she has committed to Florida State University for her graduate year.

“I want to say thank you to my St. John’s family for four years of unforgettable memories and unbreakable bonds,” England said in the post. “Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me during this process.”

England was with the Red Storm for four seasons, but missed the 2016-17 season due to an injury.

As a redshirt freshman for the 2017-18 season, she started 32 out of the 34 games she was in. England was named Big East Freshman of the Week four times and received unanimous selection to the All-Big East Freshman Team. In the 2018-19 season, England led the conference in minutes, averaging 36.9 per game, and in assists with 5.7 per game. On Feb. 24 of that season, she netted a career-high 23 points against Georgetown.

This past season, England reached her 400th assist for the Johnnies on the FSU court that she will call home next season. She ranked third in the Big East and 19th nationally in season assists with 162 total. She was the fastest Johnny to reach 500 career assists. Her career total number of assists — 509 — will award her the second-highest rank at FSU after former point guard Courtney Ward, who played for the Seminoles from 2007-11 and set a record with 602 assists.

England will be joining former St. John’s standout Joy McCorvey, who is the assistant coach for the Seminoles. McCorvey played for the Red Storm from 2006-10, and she is one of just four players to record over 700 points and rebounds.

A FSU press release stated that England’s immediate eligibility is important for the Seminoles. They recently lost their All-American point guard, Nicki Ekhomu, who finished her four-year career this 2019-20 season.

“There’s not many more experienced point guards in the country than this graduate transfer,” FSU’s Women’s Basketball said via Twitter.