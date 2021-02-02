Correa’s 30-point performance leads the Red Storm to a Big East victory

The St. John’s Women’s Basketball team came off a four-game losing streak on Jan. 27 after an afternoon matchup in the nation’s capital against Big East opponent Georgetown. The Red Storm was able to register another win to their record, beating the Hoyas in D.C. by 17 points.

Sophomore Leilani Correa broke the scoreless first minute, netting the first two of her 35 points that game. Following the break of the seal, both teams exchanged offensive play, finding themselves successful in the basket. With just over two minutes left in the first quarter, the Johnnies came off of an eight-point run, increasing their lead by five.

The Hoyas were quick to retaliate with 11 points within 10 minutes of playing time.

Halfway through the second quarter, Correa tipped off a 12-point run with a three-pointer that carried the team back into the lead. Keeping the game strong on offense, the Red Storm picked up a double-digit lead after yet another 11-2 run to conclude the first half.

Georgetown came back fighting after halftime, but still could not quite secure a lead. They registered 13 points to St. John’s four, running the score to 39-38 at the start of the third stanza of playing time.

This one-point deficit was as close as the Hoyas saw to a possible victory.

The final 30 minutes of playing time were in the Johnnies’ favor. The team registered over 20 points with a response of only one from their opponent. With just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Red Storm let up a seven-point run. This run merely closed the lead from 24 points to 17 as St. John’s secured the win with a score of 70-53. Georgetown

Correa netted half of the Johnnies’ 70 points, tying her career-high, which she reached earlier in the season against Delaware. Correa has registered over 30 points total during three matchups this season, good for six throughout her college career.

Junior Kadaja Bailey also put up 14 points and secured 14 rebounds, leading her to her second double-double this season. Second in rebounds was junior forward Rayven Peeples, who pulled down 10 against the Hoyas.

This victory over Georgetown leaves the Women’s Basketball team with a 5-9 record, and a Big East record of 2-7.

The Red Storm are back on the road Wednesday Feb. 3 as they travel to Storrs, Conn. for the first time since 2012, where they will take on the UConn Huskies, who remain undefeated in Big East Conference play.