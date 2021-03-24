The 1,000-Kill Club Welcomes Alexakou

The St. John’s Volleyball team not only secured its second straight win against a Big East opponent on March 13, but also crowned the 11th player in program history to reach the 1,000 kill mark — Efrosini Alexakou.

The 6-foot-1 Greece native has consistently brought her all to the court in Carnesecca Arena. Alexakou has dedicated her entire college career to academics and athletics with the Red Storm. Back in 2018, she was one of just two players who traveled to Queens from Greece in the recruiting class, alongside her teammate Ariadni Kathariou,. Over these past three years, she has achieved many accolades, including Big East Freshman of the Year in 2018, a spot on the All-Big East First Team in 2018 and was selected to the AVCA All-East Coast Region Team in 2019.

During Saturday’s matchup versus Seton Hall, the junior outside hitter tallied 17 kills and 14 digs. The game concluded with her sixth double-double of the 2021 season. Just two days before securing her 1,000th kill, Alexakou earned 21 kills against another Big East opponent, Villanova. She was the first player in almost four years to reach this honor, following Julia Cast in 2017.

Over the past three years, Alexakou’s 1,000 kills have helped the Red Storm win many matches, as well as the Big East Championship in 2019. After that 2019 victory, Alexakou was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Across the team’s two victories in the tournament, she tallied 29 kills against their Big East opponents Creighton and Marquette.

Alexakou told St. John’s Athletics that she chose St. John’s because of its location and the opportunities it presented. Based on the honors and accolades she has earned over the past three years, it seems she has truly adapted to Queens and all it has to offer.