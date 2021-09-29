Women’s Soccer Coach Ian Stone Earns 250th Career Win

Enroute to their 6-2-1 overall record, the Women’s Soccer team has been earning individual career accolades. Longtime Head Coach Ian Stone is no different, as he became the winningest coach in program history earlier this month. In Stone’s 28th season with St. John’s University, he earned his 250th career win over the University of Delaware on Sept. 9th. Overall, Stone has led the Johnnies to a 250-207-56 record over that span and a number of championships.

Stone says that the milestone is important, but it is more indicative of the program than his own success. “It means a lot [and] obviously it takes a village,” said Stone in an interview with The Torch. “I have tremendous assistant coaches, I’ve had phenomenal student athletes over the years, and my support staff and administrators do a fantastic job.”

Over the seasons, from Stone’s first win to his 250th win, he reflects on his growth as a coach. “I’d like to think that I’ve developed a bit of an understanding of the female college soccer player’s psyche.” Stone recognizes that this is a continuous task, and adds that the female college player’s psyche is “always ever-changing as well across the generations.”

Most of all, Stone credits his ability to learn and listen as the main reason for his longevity at the St. John’s Women’s Soccer program. “When I first started I thought I knew everything and soon found out that wasn’t the case,” said Stone. “I’m better at listening to my assistant coaches, listening to our leadership committees: our captains, our seniors.”

Stone has found a way to bring the best out of his players, mentoring 43 All-Big East Conference players and 11 All-Rookie Big East Conference players. This season, he has guided graduate student Zsani Kajan on her journey to becoming the only player in program history to score ten or more goals in three separate seasons. Now, Stone will lead a Women’s Soccer team featuring stars, role players and future contributors on their quest for a Big East Conference title.