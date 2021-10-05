On the Top of the Big East

After a whole month of St. John’s Soccer back in action, the road to being at the top of the Big East is looking promising. Both Red Storm teams are 2-0 in the Big East Conference.

As of today, the Red Storm Men’s team is in a three-way tie for the top spot in the Big East with a record of 2-0. Currently, they have an overall record of 6-2. This is huge for the Men’s team as they are moving back to their pre-coronavirus standard of play. Their one home loss from the beginning of the season against Marist was a wake-up call for the team to work harder if they want to be the best.

Matt Forster, a graduate student who has been on the team since 2016, spoke about how their plan of action changed after that loss.

“We had a little slip-up at the beginning of the season against Marist and we have reacted amazingly, having not lost a game since,” he said.

Since that loss, the Men’s team has been on a five-game win streak. Junior utility player Jared Juleau told The Torch how he felt about the win over Creighton at the Big East home opener.

“A win is a win. Honestly, we get all the chances we get [so], we just have to finish them. If it’s 1-0, 3-0 a win is a win,” Juleau said.

The Women’s team is also tied with one other team, Butler, for the top spot in the Big East with a 2-0 record. The women’s overall record is 6-2-1 for the season but is currently on a two-game win streak. The win against DePaul at the home opener pushed them into a better position in the Big East.

Sophomore midfielder Ava Collins told The Torch about how this season has been going in the best direction that they can hope for. After losing against Yale playing other Big East teams, securing a win on the road against the University of Connecticut was crucial.

“Obviously off Thursday’s win, we had a bit of momentum coming and so we knew we needed to come out strong and show them that we were up for the fight,” Collins said.

Collins has been one of the top players of the season with three goals, playing 67 minutes and starting seven of the nine total games of the season.

Overall the Red Storm Soccer program is moving its way back to its pre-pandemic glory. This season will soon be in the history books for the Johnnies.