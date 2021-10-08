Life After The Storm: The Last Season

From across the pond, Matt Forster has made his mark over his six-year career at Belson Stadium. Over his entire career at St. John’s, Forster has collected almost 4,000 minutes of playing time, starting 60 games and playing in 70. Forster has been at St. John’s since the very beginning of his collegiate career.

Forster has been playing soccer since he can remember.

“My dad would bring me to the park to play.”

Forster was recruited while playing back in England as the three-year captain of his high school team. When asked why he decided to come to play for the Redstorm, he told the Torch, “It was mainly the city, being in New York was a big draw. And playing in a good conference.”

Since being in the states for school since 2016, Forster has finished his undergrad in business and is a graduate student figuring out what his next steps are.

“I don’t want to go back to England yet. I wanna live in New York, I love it here. I wanna get a job in the city, looking towards finance and insurance.”

Being a student-athlete from undergraduate to graduate student, Forster says that without the St. John’s athletic department providing him a constant goal to work towards that his experience here would be so different.

“I don’t think I would have enjoyed it as much without athletics.”

Forster talks about how having something to do and figuring out time management between school and soccer definitely helped him in the long run.

One of Forster’s favorite memories while playing for the red storm was winning the second round against Syracuse, moving them to the third round and Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament back in 2019. This is something that Forster thinks could happen this season.

The Redstorm men’s soccer team is currently 2-0-0 in the Big East, making them tied with two other teams as of right now. After winning the home opener this past Friday, Forster is looking forward to a top-tier season.

“One of the best group[s] of guys since I have been here. I think it is just the start for us.”

The goal that Forster has for the team is to be ranked in the top 10 in the next few weeks. The entire team is now fighting every game to be in the NCAA championship tournament at the end of the season.

In his last season of being a Johnnie, Forster plans on keeping soccer in his life and possibly finding a job that involves it.

“I love the game so much, I’ll always have it in the back of my mind.”