Week In Review: Conference Openers Received Mixed Results

The Red Storm prepared for battle last week, facing off in Big East conference openers across the board. Women’s Volleyball secured a win for the books. Men’s and Women’s Soccer both took losses against Georgetown, but still shined on the field with individual successes. Women’s Cross Country put up a solid fight in their race, but overall the Red Storm saw some remarkable performances by its athletes.

Women’s Volleyball Takes Down Providence

On Friday, Sept. 23, St. John’s Women’s Volleyball dominated against Providence at Carnesecca Arena.

The team came out on top of every match-up, the first set coming out 25-16, second set 25-19 and a hard-earned win in the third at 27-25. Outstanding performances were seen on the court by multiple Johnnies, each putting up a great fight to take down the Friars.

Among the Red Storm’s accomplishments were Lucrezia Lodi, who achieved her fourth double-double of the season. The Italian freshman put up a team high 17 digs with 13 kills. Giorgia Walther matched in kills, totaling 13 for the game.

Rachele Rastelli recorded her 119th career service ace in the third set, putting the Italy native at a tie for sixth all-time in St. John’s history. The graduate student also finished with nine kills.

Holding true to her title as the NCAA leader in assists, Wiktoria Kowalczyk put in 36 to tally a match-high for the Red Storm.

The game concluded with a flip-flopping pursuit, Providence taking the early advantage at 10-9 only to be squashed down by St. John’s. There was never more than a three-point lead for the remainder of the set.

Next up on the Red Storm’s eight-match line up at Carnesecca is Big East competitor Connecticut, taking place at 5 p.m. this Saturday the 24th.

Men’s Soccer Falls to Villanova, 4-0

Friday, Sept. 23, St. John’s Men’s Soccer took its first conference blow against Villanova at Belson Stadium, 4-0.

Despite the loss there were some stand out players on the field, fans saw shot attempts by Adrian Roseth, Einar Lye, Wesley Legget and Nigel Griffith

The battle was lost in only a span of 17 minutes, as Villanova scored three out of their four goals in a 17 minute whirlwind in the first half of the game. The Wildcats tacked on their fourth goal in the 75th minute of the game.

The Red Storm take on Princeton at Belson Stadium Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a non-conference duel.

Women’s Cross Country Takes 18th Overall in Boston

The St. John’s Women’s Cross Country team visited Boston to take part in the Battle in Beantown on Friday, Sept. 23.

The meet hosted by Boston College featured some of the best teams in the nation. The Red Storm totaled 489 points as a team.

Claire Cushing saw a 5k personal best of 18:10. The senior from Ontario, Canada finished 57th overall. Right behind Cushing, the Red Storm had freshman Ezgi Yasar cross the finish line with a final time of 18:41, earning her 59th place overall.

Ana Markovina placed in the top three for the Johnnies for the third time in a row. The freshman had an impressive finish with a PR of 19:46.

The Red Storm will make their way to the starting line once more on Friday, Oct. 7 for the Metropolitan Championships at Van Cortlandt Park.

Women’s Soccer Defeated by Georgetown, 1-0

St. John’s Women’s Soccer finished its first conference game of the season with a loss against Georgetown, 1-0.

Fifth-year midfielder Melina Couzis was the only Johnny to reach for the net. For the Hoyas, Emma Davis scored the matchup’s only point to make it on the board in the 71st minute.

Senior goalkeeper Gina Muzi started for the Red Storm for her eighth consecutive game. The Delafield, Wisconsin native made three saves in her 90 minute stand in the set. Her first save came in only the eighth minute of the game. The second shot tried making its way through 19 minutes in but was stopped by Muzi. The third shot was a surefire goal, but Muzi intercepted Georgetown’s attempt.

The first half was dominated by the Hoyas, outshooting the Red Storm 7-0. Defenders Nicole Multer, Katherine Turner, Brooke Boyd and midfielder Emily Riggins however secured the Johnnies’ end of the turf.

After Georgetown put up their single shot, St. John’s put up a strong fight. Couzis once again attempted to slip past Georgetown goalie Allie Augur however was not able to follow through.

The Red Storm takes to the field at Belson Stadium for another conference matchup against Connecticut at 1 p.m. on Sunday.