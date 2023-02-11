Photos: “Johnnies Day” Takes Over Penn Station Before Providence Game

Sara is a junior Journalism major with a government and politics minor currently serving as the Photo Edior. She has been with the Torch since 2020 and has been editor for now two years and eboards. Sara is also the philanthropy chair for Phi Sigma Sigma sorority on campus. When Sara is not taking photos around campus she is hanging out with friends, planning events for her sorority, watching anything on a streaming platform or walking to get an Iced vanilla coffee.