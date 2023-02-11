Photos: “Johnnies Day” Takes Over Penn Station Before Providence Game
St. John’s University held its first ever “Johnnies Day” inside the Penn Station rotunda Feb. 11 with giveaways, special appearances and prominent signage. The event started at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues until the St. John’s Men’s Basketball game tips off against Providence in Madison Square Garden at 12 p.m.
