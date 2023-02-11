Photos: “Johnnies Day” Takes Over Penn Station Before Providence Game

St. John’s University held its first ever “Johnnies Day” inside the Penn Station rotunda Feb. 11 with giveaways, special appearances and prominent signage. Here’s a look into the event.

Brady Snyder and Sara Kiernan|February 11, 2023

St. John’s University held its first ever “Johnnies Day” inside the Penn Station rotunda Feb. 11 with giveaways, special appearances and prominent signage. The event started at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues until the St. John’s Men’s Basketball game tips off against Providence in Madison Square Garden at 12 p.m.

Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
The St. John’s giveaway tables set up in the Penn Station rotunda, with t-shirts, rally towels and cakes.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Johnny Thunderbird showing off a “Johnnies Day” t-shirt.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball players printed on the steps of Penn Station.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
A “St. John’s Elevates” advertisement inside the Penn Station rotunda.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Johnny Thunderbird holding a “Johnnies Day” sign in Penn Station.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
A giveaway table featuring mini cakes supplied by Cakes By Nerwan, a custom baker based in New York City.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
“Johnnies Day” t-shirts in the student section of Madison Square Garden.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 