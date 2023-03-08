Three Lacrosse Players To Watch In Justin Turri’s First Season

Despite an 0-5 start to the season, the future of lacrosse in Queens looks to be in good hands. Though St. John’s University lacrosse team dropped their second game Feb. 18, there are many reasons to be excited about the Red Storm going forward.

While the No. 13 Delaware Blue Hens ultimately won the contest 16-9, the game’s first half was much closer. The Red Storm was able to hang with the Blue Hens through the first 30 minutes of action, thanks to goalie Kyle Munsen recording 10 of his 15 saves in the first half. The senior is one of three players who are going to be key to Justin Turri’s turnaround of the program.

Graduate student midfielder Sean Duffy and Sophomore attackman Brian Kelly are going to be just as vital for future success. Duffy was the team’s big addition in the offseason, luring the second-team All-American away from Hampden-Sydney College with the opportunity to be a focal point of the offense.

Kelly, fresh off his first season where he broke the record for points scored as a freshman with 44, continued his hot start to the season by recording a hat-trick. This is his fourth career game with at least three goals in his short time in Queens.

Following a season where the Red Storm did not lose by less than 14 goals to a nationally ranked program, falling to Delaware by seven goals seems like an accomplishment already. Whenever a new coach takes over a program, there will be growing pains and adjustment periods. This 2022-23 St. John’s lacrosse team should not be judged based on their early performances.

The group will continue to make strides under Turri as the players begin to buy into his system and philosophy. The young head coach brings a plethora of experiences to St. John’s, having won a National Championship as a player with Duke as well as serving as Michigan’s offensive coordinator for the past four seasons.

The Red Storm have a chance to capture their first win of the season March 11 at 1 p.m. against No. 12 Jacksonville at DaSilva Memorial Field.