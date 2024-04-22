The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
View this profile on Instagram

The Torch (@sju_torch) • Instagram photos and videos

Trending Stories
1
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

Stormin’ Loud Committee Releases Initial Information For The End-Of-Year Festival

2
Photo Courtesy / Icon Campaign

Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

3
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Unexplained Mysteries

Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia's Ringside Rollercoaster

Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Ends Losing Streak, Wins Weekend Series 2-1
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor • April 22, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Tiến Vlogs
Boxer Ryan Garcia Silences Skeptics with Stunning Win Over Devin Haney
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News Editor • April 21, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s "The Tortured Poets Department" Shoots to Kill
Olivia Rainson, Features Editor & Social Media Manager • April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Solen Feyissa
Op-Ed: Maybe Banning TikTok Isn’t Such a Bad Thing
Elizabeth Kaufmann, Opinion Editor & Human Resources Manager Emerita • April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Swae Lee
Swae Lee to Headline 2024 Stormin’ Loud
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief • April 18, 2024
Photo Courtesy / Youtube Netflix
“Avatar: The Last Airbender:” A Childhood Classic Brought to Life
Quentin Williams, Contributing Writer • April 18, 2024
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
St. John’s Handed First Home Loss of the Season
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor • April 18, 2024

St. John’s Ends Losing Streak, Wins Weekend Series 2-1

Offensive explosions and heroics were the formula for the win over Butler.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor April 22, 2024
Torch Photo / James Williams

The St. John’s Baseball team beat the Butler Bulldogs in a three-game weekend series at Jack Kaiser Stadium from April 19 to April 21. The Johnnies won games one and two, deciding the series before the third game while improving their record to 25-9-1 and 6-3 against Big East opponents.

Starting for St. John’s in Friday night’s game was sophomore pitcher Kyle Chase, who entered the contest with a 6.14 ERA in four appearances. Despite early opportunities for the Johnnies, it was a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings, as both teams were left scoreless at the end of the third with four hits and no errors each.

Both offenses had no answers until Red Storm senior outfielder Garrett Scavelli broke the tie with an RBI triple to deep right field in the sixth. The bats woke up as an additional five runs scored in this inning. 

This offensive onslaught gave the Red Storm a 6-0 lead after six innings, with the Johnnies having 10 hits and no errors. The Bulldogs had four hits and one error.

The final score ended up 7-1 with the Johnnies taking game one of the series on a cold and rainy Friday night. The Red Storm had 13 hits with no errors, while Butler had seven hits and one error. Chase earned his first win of the season. 

In hopes of clinching the series on Saturday afternoon, head coach Mike Hampton deployed redshirt freshman Evan Chaffee. Making his seventh start of the season, Chaffee entered with a 5.51 era on the season. 

Chaffee ran into trouble early as Butler exploded for a four-run first inning, three of these runs scoring off of a three-run home run belted over the left field fence by Butler outfielder Ryan Drumm.

After three innings, the Bulldogs led 4-0 with seven base hits, no errors and the Johnnies mustered two hits, no errors. 

The Johnnies offense finally delivered in the fourth inning as freshman two-way player Chad Falcon drove home their first run of the afternoon with an RBI base hit. Redshirt senior infielder Anthony Brienza followed up with a timely sacrifice bunt that scored the second run of the inning. 

At the end of six innings, Butler was still on top 4-2 with nine hits and one error, while the Johnnies scored their two runs off of six hits and no errors.

A dropped routine popout in the seventh inning allowed St. John’s back in the game with one run scored off of the error. Their two-out rally continued to flourish as graduate student first baseman Marty Higgins came through with late-game heroics, bringing the tying and go-ahead run home with a crucial two-RBI single to give the Johnnies a 5-4 lead.

An RBI triple to right field for junior outfielder Jackson Tucker, a sacrifice fly for Beauchamp and another Brienza RBI gave the Red Storm much-needed insurance in the eighth inning to extend their lead to 8-4.

Tucker got on base four times on Saturday, extending his on-base streak to a staggering 23 games. Tucker spoke to The Torch about the team’s focus regarding their impressive offensive statistics this season. 

“I think our success has really come from being unselfish, not everybody really cares,” he said.“We don’t really look at the stats, we don’t care about that, we just care about W’s. 

“Whatever we gotta do to get the job done in that at-bat, in that moment, we’re doing it,” Tucker continued.”

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the ninth inning cutting the Johnnies lead to just one run. Despite this last-second scare, St. John’s held on to win a dramatic second game of the series.

The final score ended at 8-7 with the Johnnies collecting 10 hits, no errors and Butler’s 12 hits were not enough to win. Sophomore pitcher A.J. Lausten got a deserved first win of the season after 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

In the third and final game of the series, Butler took a 3-2 lead in the third inning and didn’t look back, ultimately winning 8-4. The Bulldogs had 11 hits and no errors, and the Johnnies had five hits, and three errors.

Sophomore pitcher Mario Pesca was given his first loss in the contest.

The team leaves Jack Kaiser Stadium to travel to New Brunswick, N.J. in a matchup with Rutgers on Tuesday, April 23.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Tiến Vlogs
Boxer Ryan Garcia Silences Skeptics with Stunning Win Over Devin Haney
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
St. John’s Handed First Home Loss of the Season
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Unexplained Mysteries
Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia's Ringside Rollercoaster
Bill Wennington spoke to St. Johns University students about his fruitful professional life and offered advice for future sports media professionals.
An Afternoon With St. John’s Icon Bill Wennington
Torch Photos / Sara Kiernan, Nick Bello and Spencer Clinton
Week in Review: Spring Sports Midseason Report
St. Johns Womens Basketball head coach Joe Tartamella
St. John’s to Play in the Inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament
About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Assistant Sports Editor. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *