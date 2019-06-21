Gallery | 2 Photos Photos Courtesy/ Youtube Netflix Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in Netflix’s “Murder Mystery.”

“Murder Mystery” reunites Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in a Netflix original film. The duo was last paired back in 2011 on the set of “Just Go With It.” The plot of this murder mystery may not be entirely original, but Sandler and Aniston bring their comedic twists and hopeless confusion to the table. Despite the seriousness at some points in the plot, the pair suffocated all the tension in the room, bringing a sense of humor (at times dry) to all such scenes. For example, during the detective’s interrogation after the murders on the yacht, Sandler and Aniston’s characters (Nick and Audrey Spitz) came across as an oblivious couple who seemed to only enjoy the food and thrill of a real murder mystery. The detective threatened to prove that Nick and his wife were murderers, while Nick responded, in all seriousness, that he would take a nap and eat before bothering to prove their innocence. Sarcastic and facetious remarks are Sandler’s MO and they prevent the buildup of tension in any scene.

It was a surprise to learn that their comeback was in partnership with a streaming platform, but nevertheless it is great to see them collaborating again.

Sandler’s Nick Spitz is a stingy cop who’s failed his detective exam three times and lies to his wife about it. His wife, Audrey (Aniston) is a darling hairdresser who ironically cannot get enough of mystery novels. After 15 years, Nick finally fulfills his promise and organizes their honeymoon to Europe where they befriend a rich gentlemen who invites both of them to a family yacht trip. Little did the Spitzes know that they were being dragged into a whirlwind of murders. The other characters are introduced on the expansive and extravagant ship, which Audrey cannot stop praising and drooling over.

Sandler and Aniston did justice to their characters: broke, flippant and confused Americans in the wrong place at the wrong time. Their characters were also relatable in certain aspects. Nick is a foodie and cannot refrain from stealing plates of food from the yacht or hotel, while Audrey is a book-lover who is too excited to put what she has learned from literature into action. They both make the most of hiding under the bed during someone else’s romantic evening and they rekindled the spark between them.

Sandler and Aniston’s sense of humor is different. I believe Aniston’s sarcasm comes across naturally which makes it more amusing, while Sandler is known for his foolish behavior and jokes. However, they balance each other out throughout the film which makes it tolerable to watch.

Most murder mysteries are difficult to follow, and the audience has to do most of the leg work to connect the dots and find the real killer. This film is not like its counterparts; it maps out the entire crime for the audience. Just as you figure out whodunnit, the Spitzes do too because of Audrey’s mystery book obsession and Nick’s poor detective skills.

Nick’s double-entendres and his terrible aim complement Audrey’s attempt to stay sane and solve her very own real-life mystery. The film is of an interesting genre for their reunion and is a cute Friday-night comic relief that is worth a watch.