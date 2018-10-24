Are St. John’s Students Happy?

What does it mean to be happy? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines happiness as well-being and contentment. Some Johnnies define happiness as the Henley-bound shuttle bus arriving on time or Angela coming back from her lunch break to make omelettes, while others view it as watching the tree lighting ceremony at the University’s annual winter carnival. Whether you live for a free water bottle during common hour or a random ice cream truck near Carnesecca Arena, according to a recent study, it seems that overall, many St. John’s students aren’t happy.

A recent study by the Princeton Review analyzed how strongly students disagree with the statement, “I am happy at my school.” St. John’s is ranked #9 “least happy” on the list, preceding the United States Merchant Marine Academy and succeeding the United States Coast Guard Academy. When you think about it, it speaks volumes that our University was placed in between two of the five United States service academies, one which trains officers for branches of the military and the other which provides education to future Coast Guard officers. This survey question is essentially looking to find the school where students don’t feel fulfilled.

Last year, the school ranked #17 for “least happy” students, and the year before, it ranked #11.

In response to the ranking, Jen Tucholski, a University Spokesperson said, “The Princeton Review surveyed approximately 500 of our 11,000-plus undergraduate students in 2015. The group of students polled represented only four percent of the student population—rendering the survey statistically insignificant. With a sampling that does not meet statistical significance, it is impossible to capture accurate data. A single question posed in a statistically insignificant survey cannot measure quality of life, least of all, something as subjective and broad in scope as happiness.”

The Torch spoke to a few students during common hour on Monday to determine whether or not they would consider themselves happy, and why they think so many Johnnies feel negatively about their St. John’s experience.

Andrea Hincapie Bendeck

Freshman

Bogota, Colombia

17

Bio Medical Sciences

“As a freshman, St. John’s is living up to my expectations. The food could be worse, my dorm doesn’t have any roaches, there are a lot of events on campus with free things. There are a lot of things to do here.”

Eric Sarpong

Junior

South Orange, NJ

21

Biology

“I don’t love the food… Freshman year was my best experience… I didn’t really care for theology, it shouldn’t be a required course. It was a waste of time because I’m not going to use it for my profession. I don’t even remember most of the things I learned. I just wrote the papers. The people make the experience for me, not the school.”

Ramani Williams

Senior

Fort Lauderdale, FL

21

Psychology

“In order to be happy at St. John’s, you have to put yourself out there. A lot of us come here and don’t know anyone. I joined clubs and attended parties and that’s when I became accustomed to everything on campus. My freshman year I was a bit depressed because I didn’t know anyone, but once I started to get involved, I became happier… Despite being a commuter, I find ways to get involved, it’s all about time management. If students branch out of campus and also go to Manhattan, they’ll value their St. John’s experience more.”

Soannie Maldonado

Senior

Miami, FL

21

English

“It’s more on you to make sure you graduate on time because there are multiple cases where students think they’re on track, then it’s like J.K., you have to do two core classes and you can’t walk because you didn’t take that core class… I know too many kids including me who are taking the GRE [grad school admissions exam] and taking it way too late in our senior year when we probably should’ve taken it our junior year, and then had the option to take it again if we wanted.”

Mariana Diaz

Junior

San Diego, CA

20

Theology

“If you don’t double check the classes that [your advisors] are telling you to take, you might not graduate on time. I go to my advisors just to get my priority number, I check my credits myself… The hours for food are terrible. They close Marillac and DAC at 7, I want food at 8 for dinner. So then I have to go to the diner which isn’t the best food.”

Dallas Livingston

Junior

Philadelphia, PA

20

Toxicology

“If St. John’s is going to be so strict on housing and make it so that you have to sign in someone of the opposite sex, then you clearly should just have single sex buildings. At this point, we’re in college and we’re all legal adults. We should honestly be able to make our own decisions. I do love that I found my best friends, the ones that are going to be the bridesmaids at my wedding; they’re a support system for me. Where St. John’s lacks, I found that support in my friends.”

Gabrielle Fechter

Junior

Portland, OR

21

Government and Politics

“There’s a lot of good faculty, but there’s disorganization within our administration. Besides that I feel like it’s a good school. We have really good financial aid and scholarships… I think some students aren’t happy because we don’t have a fun campus, it’s not as ‘lit’ as other schools. For an example, during Tip-Off, one of my friends complained that there was only one party and that at other schools, it would be a weekend long celebration. It’s hard to compare to other schools because we don’t have a football team, but we could make it more extravagant. The team could be better.”

Morgan Nedwetzky

Junior

Rochester, NY

20

Public Relations

“My biggest pet peeve about St. John’s is facilities. They are the worst here. If I call you for an emergency and you show up four days later, I probably already died. Also, there was mold in DaSilva on the air conditioners and they called facilities. They said they’d be there soon, they didn’t show up until later… The people are the reason why I stayed here, academic wise, I would’ve transferred.”