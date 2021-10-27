Halloween is in Session

It is that time of year to buy a costume and have a bowl of candy corn on the counter with a scary movie playing in the background. Halloween was scaled back last year because many indoor activities were canceled; however, with restrictions now lightened, the spooky festivities are ready to haunt us again at full capacity. Although Halloween is Oct. 31, there is plenty to do in the days leading up to it. From in-person screenings of horror movies to four hours of parading in your costume, NYC is brimming with eerily exciting events for trick-or-treaters of all ages. Just be sure to have your proof of vaccination ready for indoor events you are planning to attend.

Village Halloween Parade

When: October 31 at 7 p.m.

Where: Runs up Sixth Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street

The wait is over! New York City’s 48th annual parade is officially running this year with help of a generous donation to cover a lack of funds. The Grand Marshall this year is Randy Rainbow, comedian and YouTube Star. The organization, Childrens of NYC, was chosen to design puppets this year that will lead the parade down Sixth Avenue. Although the parade is only until 11p.m., cheer up because most of the parade will probably end up at the after party set up in Webster Hall. For all the early-risers out there, if the parade is past your bedtime, then catch it live on NY1 from 8-9:30 p.m. and don’t miss a glimpse of all the costumes in the crowd.

The Art of the Witch Hunts

When: October 27, 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Where: Online

Dressing up as a witch or sorcerer this year? You should probably know the history of witches in our country to do your costume justice and be thankful the Salem Witch Trials are not in session. The Brooklyn Brainery is offering a virtual class on why witch hunts began and what it was like for a witch in that era. Be ready to learn about not only the Salem Witch Trials but also lesser known cases from Scotland and Germany as well. Tickets are only $7; grab one while you still can!

Spectacle Theatre

When: Through October 31

Where: Online or In-person at 124 South 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY

Ready to watch the horror unfold on screen? The Spectacle Theatre is streaming films for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while it hosts in-person screenings the rest of the week. Established in 2010, the Spectacle is run by cinema-loving volunteers all week every week. They have three scary films on Halloween: “Blood Brunch,” “Hollow Gate” and “Cemetery of Terror.” Tickets are $5 and available on their website. Buy a ticket and support this local screening space!

Nightmare on Beech Street

When: October 8 – November 1

Where: Long Beach, NY

There’s haunted houses and haunted films, but you probably don’t have a haunted dining experience on your Halloween checklist. Many people may be able to consume skeletons and “blood” in scary films and on people’s front lawns, but how about on your dinner plate? Well, at $60 a person you can find out for yourself. With “Bug Bites” and “Gravedigger’s Salad” for appetizers, “Witches Hair Pasta” for main course and a “Blood Hemorrhage” for dessert, be prepared to stomach what you order. There are 10 specialty cocktails on the menu with ghastly names and food that does not sound appetizing, yet the experience is thrilling. Reservations are required at the dining experience sponsored by Blood Manor, NYC’s premier haunted house.

Halloween Pumpkin Flotilla

When: October 28

Where: Harlem Meer

Yes, pumpkins can float. Central Park uses carved pumpkins entered by locals to float in the Harlem Meer for about 30 minutes. The jack o’lanterns with lights illuminate an adorable sight for family and friends to enjoy. Pumpkins are all less than eight pounds with no glitter or other artificial decorations to ensure the safety of the wildlife and water quality during the float. The event runs form 4:00-7:00 p.m. and is free for all to witness. Pumpkins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and feel free to join in your costume.