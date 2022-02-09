Valentine’s Day To-Do’s in NYC

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, New York City is dressing itself for the occasion — there are a number of things to do this Monday and the preceding weekend to celebrate the holiday. Whether this Valentine’s Day will be a celebration of your love for a partner, family, friends or yourself, there are plenty of events and places to go this holiday around Queens and throughout the City. Even if you are entirely against the idea of Valentine’s Day (yes, I know it is a money-making scheme as much as you), take a break and enjoy the weekend with one of these fun events in the Big Apple!

In Queens

Create a free bouquet at The Shops at Skyview

Head to The Shops at Skyview in Downtown Flushing to create a free flower bouquet! Starting at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14, attendees can come make a free flower arrangement while supplies last. Gift it to your significant other, mother or yourself! For more information, visit The Shops at Skyview website or their Instagram.

Where: The Shops at Skyview, 40-24 College Point Blvd, Queens

When: 11:00 a.m. – until supplies last on Feb. 14

Cost: Free

Cupid’s Chase 5k Run

The Annual Cupid’s Chase 5k Run is being held at Flushing Meadow Corona Park on Saturday, Feb. 12. Less than five miles from campus, this event raises funds and awareness for individuals with disabilities to support housing and employment. Beginning at 10 a.m., the national race series features runners, joggers and walkers — you don’t have to be first to help your community this Valentine’s Day weekend! Early bird registration is $35. For more information or to donate, visit the official website for the 5k.



Where: Flushing Meadow Corona Park, Between Grand Central Pkwy and, Van Wyck Expy, Queens

When: 10 a.m. – all day on Feb. 12

Cost: $35

Sweetheart Sunset Hike

Take your loved one on a romantic walk at sunset through Alley Pond Park this Saturday, Feb. 12. Starting at 5 p.m., the Alley Pond Environmental Center will be leading a guided walk around the park, where you can learn about the local flora or simply enjoy the lovely view. Everyone will be entered into a raffle for their $10 admission, and three winners will receive a Valentine prize. Registration is required, and the form can be found here. Dogs on a leash are allowed.

Where: Alley Pond Park, Union Tpke, Oakland Gardens, Queens

When: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12

Cost: $10

Around the City

The Art Installation of Love in Times Square

The winner of the annual “Love in Times Square Design Competition” is on display at Father Duffy Square, the northern part of Times Square. Titled “Love Letters,” the installation will be on display until Mar. 10. The art is formed of two interlocked hearts, and is a mixture of different materials such as donated plywood and alternated mirrored windows. The installation invites public interaction: come leave your own love letter!

Where: 7th Ave &, W 47th St, New York,

When: available all day until Mar. 10

Cost: Free

Name a Roach — yes, a roach — for your S.O. at the Bronx Zoo

There’s no better way to celebrate the holiday of love than naming a roach after your significant other — at least, according to the Bronx Zoo there isn’t. This special tradition on Feb. 14, aptly titled “Name-a-Roach” has been in place since 2011. Name one of the giant Madagascar cockroaches for a $15 donation. For more information, visit the Bronx Zoo website here.

Where: The Bronx Zoo,

When: all day on Feb. 14

Cost: $15

Happily Never After at The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn

For a unique Valentine’s Day experience, head to Green-wood Cemetery and learn about several prominent New Yorkers who had their own dramatic relationships. Go on a guided tour around the cemetery this Saturday, Feb. 12, where you can hear tales of the lovesick and the heartbroken. Stories of doomed affairs, Victorian lovers, the tragic death of Theodore Roosevelt’s wife and more this Valentine’s Day weekend. The tour is $30 and begins at 12 p.m.; check-in is at the Main Entrance. Learn more here.

Where: The Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St, Brooklyn

When: 12 – 2 p.m. on Feb. 12

Cost: $30