Highlighting Hispanic Voices at The Torch

Three Torch E-board members reflect on what their heritage means to them.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month “recognizes and celebrates the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the American Latino community,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Hispanics made up an estimated 12% of workers in media industries such as news outlets, studios and streaming services,” according to Axios. As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, The Torch looks to highlight editorial board members who each accomplished great things in and out of the newsroom. As the month comes to a close, Culture Editor Maria Villarroel, Business Manager Ashley Guaman and Opinion Editor Sergio Padilla reflect on their culture and how it has impacted their life.

“I’m always surrounded by people that I love, and I’m so proud of my culture and my country.”

For Culture Editor Maria Villarroel, community is the most important part about being Latina. The Venezuelan-born senior journalism major is a student ambassador, tutor for student-athletes and a member of the St. John’s University President’s Society. Upon graduating this fall, Villarroel will pursue a M.S. in International Communications, as part of a five-year program at St. John’s.

In the summer of 2022, Villarroel had the opportunity to intern at LinkedIn, which she recalls as “the greatest experience of my life.” As an editorial intern, she felt proud to be a part of an industry which lacks diverse representation.

“The tech industry is mostly dominated by white men, so some companies at Silicon Valley like LinkedIn are trying to increase their diversity” Villarroel said. “It was really cool to feel like I was part of their efforts to change their demographics”

An important part of her heritage is nursing a sense of community and happiness with those around her.

“Community is anyone who’s around you and who you care about. We celebrate where we come from by staying in touch and appreciating those around us,” she said. “I’m always surrounded by people that I love, and I’m so proud of my culture and my country.”

As Culture Editor she looks to amplify diverse voices and perspectives in her section. The editor enjoys writing about Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, and hopes to continue to establish community through her writing.

“Being in college is already a big accomplishment for people in the Hispanic culture, and being part of The Torch has been an even bigger accomplishment for me.”

Business Manager Ashley Guaman is a proud Ecuadorian helping others in the community. The junior legal studies major is a member of L.A.S.O (Latin-American Student Organization) and the SJU Legal Society.

Her biggest accomplishment is working as a paralegal for Palacio Law Group, a Hispanic-owned firm on Long Island. Guaman handles child immigration cases in which a child has been abused or neglected by their parents. She helps children apply for green cards under the Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, which could help them obtain permanent legal residency.

“I love doing this job just because I’m helping people who are obtaining a green card – which is such a huge treasure for us immigrants,” she said. “Getting a green card allows us to work legally, be able to have American rights and be someone in this country.”

For Guaman, her heritage makes her unique. Apart from Spanish and English, she speaks Quichua – a language native to Ecuador.

“I love being able to tell people I know this language from my culture. It’s a proud moment for me and makes me feel unique,” she said.

As Business Manager, Guaman looks to inspire young people of color and teach others about her culture.

“Being in college is already a big accomplishment for people in the Hispanic culture, and being part of The Torch has been an even bigger accomplishment for me,” she said. “I love composing writings about my culture. It was great for people to read my articles and what it feels like to be Ecuadorian.”

“People will naturally gravitate towards somebody who is doing a great job and leaders who lead by example. By trying to better my craft and refining what I do, that could inspire people.”

Opinion Editor Sergio Padilla is part of a long line of Mexican ancestry. The junior journalism student is an accomplished young journalist – obtaining internships at the San Antonio Business Journal and Pensions & Investments – where he reports breaking business news and enterprise stories.

Padilla’s family is from Del Rio, Texas, a small border town in the southern region. Padilla takes pride in visiting the town where his dad and grandfather were born, and preserving his heritage.

“We’ve got several generations that go back there. It gives my family and I a better appreciation of those who come before us,” he said. “Whether it be the amazing food, cultural sites or natural beauty, it’s just about appreciating where we come from.”

For Padilla, being Mexican is about making a change.

“A long time ago, a lot of Mexican-American people in the U.S. didn’t have the opportunities that we do now,” Padilla said. “In me being able to do what I do – studying at St. John’s, being a reporter – is making the change previous generations wanted to see in this country and the world.”

As Opinion Editor, he hopes to inspire other writers who look like him by being strong in his craft and doing “a good job.”

“People will naturally gravitate towards somebody who is doing a great job and leaders who lead by example. By trying to better my craft and refining what I do, that could inspire people,” he said.

Padilla’s future is bright. As an aspiring business journalist, he hopes to hone his crafts and be ready to go right into the workforce.