Summer Must-Haves You Didn’t Know You Needed — Until Now

With summer quickly approaching, here are some of the best products — including clothing and accessories — for the warm season.

After a long, dreary winter, there’s nothing better than the feeling of summer being right around the corner. With the warm weather of spring, it seems that you can never be too early in preparing for the season ahead. To help prepare for a smooth transition into summer, here’s a list of six summer essentials you didn’t know you needed until now.

High-Quality Sunscreen

This may seem like a given, but you can never have too many reminders about protecting your skin from the harsh sun rays. If you’re looking for something extra when it comes to facial sunscreen, the Super Goop Glowscreen SPF 40 gives your face a dewy shine without the greasiness of other sunscreens.

“The Glowscreen feels super lightweight on my skin, and leaves me feeling glowy without worrying about breaking out,” said sophomore Emma MacEachen.

Scalp Sunscreen

Protecting your scalp is just as important as protecting the rest of your skin. While wearing a hat can help prevent burns, there are times when hats are not as handy or you just don’t feel like wearing one. Scalp sunscreen is a perfect option because it protects your head, and it’s specifically designed for the scalp, so your hair won’t look too oily. One high-rated option is the COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen with SPF 30, which is marketed as being nourishing for hair while remaining lightweight.

Claw Clips

While claw clips can be useful in every season, they’re especially helpful in the warmer months when you want to quickly get your hair off your neck and out of the way. Plus, they can be used as another fun accessory instead of just a boring old hair tie. Amazon offers a variety of clips in different shapes, sizes and colors.

“I love using a claw clip because it’s cute and convenient! Especially in warm weather, it’s such an easy way to style your hair that keeps it out of your face,” said sophomore Kelly Evers.

Polarized Sunglasses

When it comes to buying sunglasses, it’s as important to find stylish ones as it is to find protective ones. Polarized sunglasses keep UV rays out of your eyes which helps prevent straining and wrinkles. If you’re willing to make the investment, Ray Ban offers many unique styles for whatever look you’re going for. But if you’re looking for a more affordable choice, Amazon has just as many options.





Linen Clothing

Linen clothing in any form — shirts, shorts or dresses — is perfect for summer weather. It can be dressed up or dressed down, making it usable for any occasion while staying light and airy, which makes it a great versatile summer wardrobe material. You can find linen clothing at most clothing stores, but Target has some great and affordable options in cute styles. Linen clothing can be great to wear for work in the summer when styled appropriately, and Amazon has some great options. From dresses to pants, there are hundreds of affordable choices!

Mesh Tote Bag

A tote bag is universally useful for any season, but a mesh tote bag is especially fitting for summer. It’s lightweight and easy to carry around, making it great to use anywhere from the beach to the grocery store. Plus, it’s environmentally conscious to have a reusable bag instead of single use plastics. Etsy has great options for mesh tote bags in multiple colors to match any outfit you need!

“My mesh bag makes going to the beach easy because I just throw in my sunglasses, sunscreen, camera, wallet and a hat and since it’s mesh, all the sand falls right through,” said sophomore Ariana Bartnick.

With this list, you’ll hopefully be able to look stylish while staying cool and protected from the sun and heat!