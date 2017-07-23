St. John’s welcomes six new graduate programs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

St. John’s is stepping up their game for graduate students with six additional graduate programs spanning four colleges.

In an effort to prepare students for greater career opportunities, the university announced six new programs— four are online, one is on the Queens campus and one is both online and in Queens, according to the Office of Marketing and Communications.

The new programs include:

The mix of online and on campus programs offers students a wider array of opportunities to earn their degree while at the same time working and beginning to tackle their field of study.

“Online courses and programs are an increasingly popular option for SJU graduate students,” Elizabeth Ciabocchi, Vice Provost for Digital Learning and Executive Director of Online Learning and Services, said in an email to the Torch.

“The new online graduate program offerings in fall 2017 meet the needs of working adults and professionals—both within and outside of the New York City region—who want to earn a St. John’s degree but are unable to be on campus physically due to other commitments and priorities in their lives,” she added.

With the addition of these new programs, this brings the number of graduate programs at St. John’s to 109.