Public Safety Advises Students of Robbery Near Gate 3

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A robbery occurred outside of Gate 3 on Wednesday night, according to a Public Safety advisory sent out Thursday afternoon.

A 63-year-old male reported being the victim of the incident which occurred between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on the corner of Union Turnpike and Utopia Parkway, according to the NYPD.

The victim said he exited the bus on the corner and stood on the sidewalk outside of Gate 3 when he was approached by two males who punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing minor injuries. The victim provided no further description of the males. The men stole the victim’s wallet, cellphone and backpack once he was on the ground. They then fled westbound on Union Turnpike.

According to the email from Public Safety, the NYPD “is actively investigating this incident.”

The email reminds students that while it is never the victim’s fault, to be aware of your surroundings off campus, walk with others when possible and do not wear headphones while walking alone

“If you are approached by someone who demands property from you, comply with their demands and then immediately notify 911 and Public Safety (718-990-5252) as soon as possible. Similarly, if you observe any type of suspicious activity, immediately notify 911 and Public Safety,” Public Safety’s email concludes.