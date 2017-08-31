St. John’s Seeks Student Workers at Employment Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University hosted its first job fair of the 2017-2018 school year as part of the Red Carpet Welcome on Thursday. The sixth annual On Campus Employment Fair hosted over 40 different departments, such as dining services and the Provost’s office, attracting dozens of students who crowded the D’Angelo Center during the event.

There were multiple opportunities for work study eligible students to obtain a job as well as internships with various departments.

“Students are very receptive to these fairs,” Career Services graduate assistant Catherine Sheehan said. “They can meet potential employers face to face rather than waiting for an interview. They have access to them on campus and get knowledge firsthand.”

Danny Ubl, a graduate assistant for athletics, said the turnout for the fair was “much more than last year, with more students asking questions than standing around.” He said the athletics department looks for students of all years, particularly those with an interest in sports.

“We try to get employers from several different fields, but it depends on who is available at certain times,” Sheehan said. Surveys are sent out to students and some of their ideas aid in determining which employers to reach out to for future employment fairs.

When asked what they thought about the job fair, students found it “helpful” and a “great opportunity.”

“I didn’t really know much as to what jobs were offered,” sophomore Kristin Karalis, who was browsing the tables, said. While aiming to find a job in her major, junior Breanna Thomas thought “it was a great idea for students who have work study and need jobs.”

The fair appealed to new students at St. John’s as well. First year student Abbas Kabir considered applying to several jobs. “It’s amazing, it’s a great place to be,” he said, describing his first week at St. John’s.

For students who missed the employment fair, a listing of openings is available online at http://www.stjohns.edu/about/administrative-offices/human-resources/recruitment/student-positions-queens-campus.

Additionally, the Fall Career Fair, hosted by Career Services will occur Sept. 28, 2017 from 12-3 p.m. in Taffner Field House.