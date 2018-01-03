St. John’s to End Operations in Seville This Month

The Plaza de Espana is seen in Seville, Spain. On Jan. 3, St. John's announced that it is ending all study abroad operations in Seville.

St. John’s is closing all study abroad office operations in Seville, Spain, the University announced Wednesday. The change comes on the heels of a fall semester announcement that Seville would no longer be part of the popular Discover The World program.

At the time, the University told the Torch that issues related to the way visas are issued for multi-site programs led to a switch in locations for DTW. Students in the program used to spend five weeks in Rome, Italy, Paris, France and Seville. But in September, SJU announced that Seville would be replaced by Limerick, Ireland.

In an email Wednesday, University Provost Robert Mangione said these changes “precluded Seville from remaining a part of the Discover the World: Europe program,” adding, “I deeply regret that these issues have now led us to make this very difficult decision.”

When the DTW change was announced, Matthew G. Pucciarelli, associate provost for the Office of Global Programs, told the Torch, “The configuration for Discover the World: Europe (DTW) will adapt in the spring 2018 semester in response to recent changes in the way consulates in New York City representing Italy, France and Spain issue visas for multi-site programs.”

Operations in Seville will cease January 31, 2018. The Torch has reached out to the University for further information on this decision.

According to the University’s website, the semester-long study abroad program in Spain took place during fall semesters only.

“As a global University, we remain committed to our mission of providing rigorous and diverse academic study abroad opportunities to our students—many of whom come to St. John’s because of our global presence,” Mangione said in Wednesday’s email.

“As such, St. John’s will look to expand study abroad programming in the Spanish-speaking world even beyond our existing exchange program at the Pontifical Catholic University in Santiago, Chile, and the many faculty-led programs which take place each year in other Spanish-speaking countries.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.