Nor’Easter Prompts SJU to Close; Damage and Flooding Visible

Due to high winds, rain and some snowfall, all of St. John’s New York campuses will close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Office of Public Safety.

Friday’s nor’easter is wreaking havoc all over New York City and the tri-state area, and the Queens campus is receiving no mercy.

Some parts of campus have already received damage including fallen trees, broken outdoor furniture and pools of flooding in low areas.

TORCH PHOTO/DERRELL BOUKNIGHT Tree down on sidewalk next to the D'Angelo Center.

Winds, flooding and at times, heavy, wet snow have pounded the campus since early this morning, but morning classes remained in session.

According to the National Weather Service, a high wind warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Gusts of winds may reach as high as 60 miles per hour, and the strongest of the winds will occur this afternoon and evening.



Winds may blow down trees and power lines — power outages are expected and travel may be difficult.

Amtrak has been suspended from Penn Station, more than 1,000 flights in area airports have been canceled and 250,000 in the tri-state area are without power, according to NBC 4 New York.

The MTA tweeted to anticipate delays and service disruptions on crossings and commuter railroads. Some above ground subways are being affected by fallen trees.

There are currently no known delays with E and F trains and buses near campus.

This is an ongoing story. The Torch will update as the storm progresses.