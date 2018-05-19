Queens Campus Undergraduate Commencement Will Not Feature a Student Speaker

St. John’s Queens campus undergraduate commencement exercises on May 20 will not feature a student speaker, according to a student informed of the University’s decision. The Torch is not identifying the student.

It is customary for graduation ceremonies to have a student give a speech and address their fellow classmates, however, this year the University decided to “streamline the process,” according to a student.

Spokespeople for the University did not return multiple messages this week seeking comment.

The student said 15 students applied for the role and learned a week ago of the school’s decision to eschew a student speaker this year. Applications were due by March 22 and interviews took place in early April.

Frank Obermeyer, the former president of Student Government, Inc., said he applied for the role as well.

“I’d rather not comment about it,” Obermeyer said. “I’m just excited for graduation at this point.”