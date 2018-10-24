St. John’s Participates in Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

The annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was held this past Sunday, Oct. 21. St. John’s students and faculty joined thousands of people from across New York City to participate in the walk and raise money to find a cure for breast cancer.

The walk occured at two locations: Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, NY and Midland Beach in Staten Island, NY.

St. John’s provided transportation to the walk at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is meant to unite communities, honor breast cancer survivors and raise money in the fight against breast cancer. Money raised at the event goes to the American Cancer Society to help the ongoing search for a cure.

According to the St. John’s section of the Making Strides website, there were 498 student and faculty participants. St. John’s also raised $14,532, surpassing their goal of $10,000.

The team that raised the most money for the event was the Inter-Fraternity Council, which raised $3,260. The team was able to raise the money through the use of solicit donations from family, friends and other supporters and through fundraising.

“We’ve formed a team because this cause is important to us,” the group’s section on the Making Strides website said. “We want to help. And walking and raising money in our local American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is the best way we can do that. We all have different reasons for participating but we share a determination to help save lives from breast cancer.”

Many students attending the walk came in support of family, friends, coworkers and others who have been impacted by breast cancer.

“I came for my mom’s best friends who had breast cancer and girlfriend…” said junior Jessica Morales. “I want to support them to find cures for cancer.”

Walking was not the only way to participate in the day. There was also the option of being a volunteer at the walk.

Freshman Greta Jaye volunteered for the walk at a different location. “My favorite part was watching the pink T-rex complete the entire walk,” Jaye said.

“The American Cancer Society is an important resource for women who are newly diagnosed with breast cancer,” the St. John’s section of the Making Strides website says.

“We owe it to those women to support the organization that does more than any other for them by funding innovative research and providing free information and services.”