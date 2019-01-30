University Raises $2.4 Million At Leader of Year Dinner

Held at the New York Marriott Marquis in Manhattan, St. John’s University hosted its 24th Annual Insurance Leader of the Year Award Dinner on Jan. 16 and raised nearly $2.4 million to fund student scholarships and support program initiatives for Tobin’s School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science (SRM).

Since 1995, St. John’s has presented the award in recognition of the contributions that sets individuals apart through leadership in the worldwide insurance and financial services industry.

“Tonight, for the 24th time, we assemble many from our business to do two things: Honor one of our peers, and thank all of whom are present, and many others, for their financial support they have committed to the School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science,” said Kevin H. Kelley, chairman of the Board of Overseers and vice chairman of Liberty Mutual’s Global Risk Solutions.

This year, the University honored Daniel S. Glaser, president and chief executive officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, as the 2018 Insurance Leader of the Year.

Presented by two industry colleagues and friends, Brian Duperreault, honorary co-chairman of the dinner and president and chief executive officer of American International Group, and Evan G. Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of chubb Limited and Chubb Group, attributed Mr. Glaser based on his great achievements.

“Dan is a good man — and a great person,” Duperreault said. “He has done a fabulous job with Marsh & McLennan, taking the company to greater and greater heights, and he knows the future is still in front of him.”

Glaser accepted his award with great pleasure in appreciation of his friends, family and St. John’s School of Risk Management.

“To receive this honor surrounded by family, my friends and the incredible people I have worked with is a moment I will cherish forever,” said Glaser. “I have tremendous admiration for St. John’s School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science. You run a world- class program and you continue to recruit, nurture, and develop the next generation of leaders in our industry.”

He also pronounced his gratitude for the Marsh & McLennan global team.

“I would not be here without this extraordinary group of individuals who thrive on helping companies and individuals — and even sometimes whole countries — change anything they think is possible,” he stated.

Conrado “Bobby” Gempesaw, president of St. John’s, thanked the commitment made by the industry professionals that will set off as an example for the future of insurance leaders.

“Thanks to the commitment of so many extraordinary industry professionals, the next generation of insurance leaders is poised to follow in the footsteps of leaders like Daniel S. Glaser, and others, whom this annual dinner recognizes.”