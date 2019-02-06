The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Tuesday Water Main Leak Prompts Public Safety Alert

Torch Photo/Spencer Clinton

Public Safety sent out a text alert and phone call to members of the SJU community to inform of water main leak.

Isabella Bruni, Managing Editor
February 6, 2019
Public Safety alerted students via text and phone call just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning of reports with a water main leak within the vicinity of Bent Hall and the University Center.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, University spokesperson Brian Browne said, “The situation is fluid.”

The text says the leak occurred at the rear of the University Center near the entrance to the garden level of the Tobin College of Business. Last school year Tobin College/Bent Hall finished its months long renovation process.

Public Safety asked members of the St. John’s community to avoid the area “due to the arrival and use of heavy excavation equipment needed to access the water pipe.”

“It appears that there is a water main leak in an underground pipe behind the University Center that was probably frozen and thawed out as a result of the sudden warm weather,” Browne said in a statement to the Torch.

Just two weeks ago, parts of New York City fell far below freezing point, including the St. John’s area. Temperatures on Tuesday, Feb. 5 rose as high as 60 degrees in some areas. Major changes in temperature are typically the reasoning behind issues such as water main breaks.

“An outside vendor has been retained to assist with isolating the leak and making the necessary repairs. There was some water damage to some offices in the Office of Student Affairs. More info to follow as the situation develops,” Browne added in his statement.

For more information Public Safety can be contacted at 718-990-6281 or at the ROTC Building/McDonald Center.

Isabella Bruni, Managing Editor

Isabella Bruni is a senior journalism major with a minor in Italian. Isabella hopes to maintain the Torch’s vast news coverage and increase its online...

