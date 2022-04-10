St. John’s Hosts First In-Person Accepted Students Day Since 2019

Over 1,600 accepted students and their families flocked to Queens to celebrate their acceptance this April 9 for Accepted Students Day, according to David Diano, the Tour Coordinator of the Student Ambassador Program. St. John’s University held the event in Taffner Field House — though initially planned for the Great Lawn — after two years of holding it virtually. Campus clubs and organizations, Student Ambassadors, faculty and deans were in attendance to give accepted students information to excite them to be a Johnny or help solidify their college decision.

“[Students] will have the opportunity to meet current students, faculty, and administration for an inside perspective of what life is really like as a Johnny,” the University website states. “Tour campus, speak with other students from the incoming class, and most importantly, celebrate your acceptance.”

Behind the scenes, St. John’s Student Ambassadors ensure the event runs smoothly and that prospective families have the opportunity to see every part of campus. “It was great to see everyone so energetic about St. John’s,” said Sullivan Padgett, a first-year ambassador. As a recent trainee, many of his responsibilities included directing traffic, holding up festive signs and giving tours to families.

Padgett is also a part of the Ozanam Scholars Program, a scholarship program for students interested in social justice to explore service locally, nationally and internationally. At a designated table in Taffner Field House, he spoke to parents and students about how much the program means to him.

“It was awesome talking with another group of like-minded students who want to make a difference in the world,” Padgett added. “We look forward to working with them next semester.”

Along with tours and program presentations, a carnival in Taffner Field House complete with games, free food, prizes and music helped families ring in the spirit of the day. The dance team, cheer team, Chappel Players and other organizations also performed at the event.

The next spring semester event is Stormin’ Loud — a festival with live performances, carnival rides, food and more — on Friday, April 29. Beginning at 5 p.m. on the Great Lawn, more information can be found here.