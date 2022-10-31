Family Weekend 2022: Families Gather on Queens Campus

As part of an annual tradition, St. John’s University held Family weekend Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The three days were dedicated to welcoming families back onto campus with activities, food, music and the traditional family carnival.

Families were encouraged to attend Family Weekend as it was the ideal time for students to introduce their families to friends, instructors, administrators and coaches who play an instrumental role in their family at St. John’s, in their collegiate experience and overall in their support system.

The festivities began on Friday evening as the Women’s Volleyball team faced Marquette University in Carnesecca Arena, followed by a chance to watch Chappell Players Theater Group’s first performance of “Catch Me If You Can” in The Little Theatre.

The Division of Student Affairs held a brunch in Montgoris Dining Hall on Saturday. Participants who were interested in Study Abroad were then given the option to attend a presentation, “The Journey Continues Abroad: Understanding our Global Mission” held in the D’Angelo Center.

The festivities then migrated to the Great Lawn, where attendees convened for the Family Weekend Carnival, a highlight of the occasion that featured carnival games, rides including a mechanical bull, slides and a massive assortment of free pumpkins in the spirit of fall.

The University held its well-known Residence Village Block Party in the late afternoon, which featured food and music stations. Sunday saw the conclusion of the weekend with a Community Mass at St. Thomas More Church. A brunch, a raffle and the final “Catch Me If You Can” performance were also enjoyed by attendees.