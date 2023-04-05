Official Winners & Vote Count of 2023-2024 Student Government, Inc. Elections

The official winners of the 2023-2024 Student Government, Inc. (SGi) executive board and student senate elections were announced today at noon in the D’Angelo Center Coffeehouse. SGi also announced this year’s winners via Instagram. The CRUSH ticket — which stands for committed, relentless, united, sincere and humble — took all executive board positions. Students casted their e-ballots starting April 2 at noon until April 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Below are the official winners and vote count:

PRESIDENT

Nina Allen: 363 votes

Nawsin Kamal: 564 votes *WINNER*

VICE PRESIDENT

Shannon Bassaragh: 349 votes

Sana Farooqi: 578 votes *WINNER*

SECRETARY

Emily Hernandez: 363 votes

Jennie Vosilla: 564 votes *WINNER*

TREASURER

Christly Borno: 331 votes

Paul Gaylor: 596 votes *WINNER*

PRESS SECRETARY

Cynthia Adebayo: 636 votes *WINNER*

John Kelhetter: 122 votes

Claudia Obuchowicz: 169 votes

SENIOR PROGRAMMING COORDINATOR

Samantha Sebhatu: 159 votes *WINNER*

Palak Seth: 103 votes

ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SOPHOMORE SENATOR

Yessenia Abrego: 21 votes *WINNER*

Ashley Genao: 19 votes *WINNER*

Michaela Pierre: 6 votes

Emily Saran: 17 votes

Ethan Sandoval: 14 votes

ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SENIOR SENATOR

Joyce Andria: 20 votes

Ashley Cho: 29 votes

Alexa Salerno: 35 votes *WINNER*

Lacy Worrall: 31 votes *WINNER*

TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS SOPHOMORE SENATOR

Daniel Franchetti: 8 votes

Amarra Lopez: 25 votes *WINNER*

Katheryn Peloquin: 16 votes *WINNER*

TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS JUNIOR SENATOR

Brianna Garrison: 40 votes *WINNER*

TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS SENIOR SENATOR

Evan Cambridge: 27 votes *WINNER*

Matthew Siegel: 39 votes *WINNER*

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION SOPHOMORE SENATOR

Katrina Diano: 2 votes *WINNER*

Madison Amini: 10 votes *WINNER*

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION JUNIOR SENATOR

Emma Cavalli: 12 votes *WINNER*

Ryan Ripepi: 6 votes *WINNER*

COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SOPHOMORE SENATOR

Angelina DiTullo: 32 votes *WINNER*

Sawyer Gabel: 20 votes

Maurice Myers: 27 votes *WINNER*

Ethan Siegel: 17 votes

COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES JUNIOR SENATOR

Taj Lowery: 48 votes *WINNER*

COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SENIOR SENATOR

Henrik Israelian: 30 votes *WINNER*

Bridget Sheahan: 27 votes *WINNER*

President-elect Nawsin Kamal joined SGi in 2021 as a senator and ran for vice president on the LOVE ticket last year, which she did not win, but later joined the 2022 executive board as speaker of the student senate. Kamal has already been working alongside current President Ethan Burrell on the plan to begin donating meal swipes between St. John’s students.

“That is a vision both Ethan and I had,” Kamal told The Torch last week. Kamal and Burrell are in talks with the University’s administration regarding the plan’s initiation.

CRUSH’s platform highlights multiple new initiatives they plan to work on as the newly elected executive board. They want to ensure representation for study abroad, international, LGBTQ+ and Staten Island students by establishing committees within SGi to advocate their needs and concerns. As a plan to boost transparency, CRUSH aims to start a SGi-moderated monthly podcast in order to increase communication between the student body and SGi, administrators and student leaders.

The new executive board will be introduced at the April 17 SGi assembly meeting in St. Albert’s Hall Room B70 at 5 p.m.