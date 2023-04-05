Official Winners & Vote Count of 2023-2024 Student Government, Inc. Elections
The CRUSH ticket takes all executive board positions.
The official winners of the 2023-2024 Student Government, Inc. (SGi) executive board and student senate elections were announced today at noon in the D’Angelo Center Coffeehouse. SGi also announced this year’s winners via Instagram. The CRUSH ticket — which stands for committed, relentless, united, sincere and humble — took all executive board positions. Students casted their e-ballots starting April 2 at noon until April 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Below are the official winners and vote count:
PRESIDENT
Nina Allen: 363 votes
Nawsin Kamal: 564 votes *WINNER*
VICE PRESIDENT
Shannon Bassaragh: 349 votes
Sana Farooqi: 578 votes *WINNER*
SECRETARY
Emily Hernandez: 363 votes
Jennie Vosilla: 564 votes *WINNER*
TREASURER
Christly Borno: 331 votes
Paul Gaylor: 596 votes *WINNER*
PRESS SECRETARY
Cynthia Adebayo: 636 votes *WINNER*
John Kelhetter: 122 votes
Claudia Obuchowicz: 169 votes
SENIOR PROGRAMMING COORDINATOR
Samantha Sebhatu: 159 votes *WINNER*
Palak Seth: 103 votes
ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SOPHOMORE SENATOR
Yessenia Abrego: 21 votes *WINNER*
Ashley Genao: 19 votes *WINNER*
Michaela Pierre: 6 votes
Emily Saran: 17 votes
Ethan Sandoval: 14 votes
ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SENIOR SENATOR
Joyce Andria: 20 votes
Ashley Cho: 29 votes
Alexa Salerno: 35 votes *WINNER*
Lacy Worrall: 31 votes *WINNER*
TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS SOPHOMORE SENATOR
Daniel Franchetti: 8 votes
Amarra Lopez: 25 votes *WINNER*
Katheryn Peloquin: 16 votes *WINNER*
TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS JUNIOR SENATOR
Brianna Garrison: 40 votes *WINNER*
TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS SENIOR SENATOR
Evan Cambridge: 27 votes *WINNER*
Matthew Siegel: 39 votes *WINNER*
SCHOOL OF EDUCATION SOPHOMORE SENATOR
Katrina Diano: 2 votes *WINNER*
Madison Amini: 10 votes *WINNER*
SCHOOL OF EDUCATION JUNIOR SENATOR
Emma Cavalli: 12 votes *WINNER*
Ryan Ripepi: 6 votes *WINNER*
COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SOPHOMORE SENATOR
Angelina DiTullo: 32 votes *WINNER*
Sawyer Gabel: 20 votes
Maurice Myers: 27 votes *WINNER*
Ethan Siegel: 17 votes
COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES JUNIOR SENATOR
Taj Lowery: 48 votes *WINNER*
COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SENIOR SENATOR
Henrik Israelian: 30 votes *WINNER*
Bridget Sheahan: 27 votes *WINNER*
President-elect Nawsin Kamal joined SGi in 2021 as a senator and ran for vice president on the LOVE ticket last year, which she did not win, but later joined the 2022 executive board as speaker of the student senate. Kamal has already been working alongside current President Ethan Burrell on the plan to begin donating meal swipes between St. John’s students.
“That is a vision both Ethan and I had,” Kamal told The Torch last week. Kamal and Burrell are in talks with the University’s administration regarding the plan’s initiation.
CRUSH’s platform highlights multiple new initiatives they plan to work on as the newly elected executive board. They want to ensure representation for study abroad, international, LGBTQ+ and Staten Island students by establishing committees within SGi to advocate their needs and concerns. As a plan to boost transparency, CRUSH aims to start a SGi-moderated monthly podcast in order to increase communication between the student body and SGi, administrators and student leaders.
The new executive board will be introduced at the April 17 SGi assembly meeting in St. Albert’s Hall Room B70 at 5 p.m.
