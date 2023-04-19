Student Government, Inc. Plans End-of-Year Events at Semester’s Last Assembly Meeting

Student Government, Inc. (SGi) at St. John’s University held their last assembly meeting of the Spring 2023 semester, where Ethan Burrell ended his two-year presidential run and introduced President-Elect Nawsin Kamal. To wrap up the academic year, SGi shared their plans for this year’s Senior Week. The meeting began at 5:05 p.m. on April 27 in St. Albert’s Hall Room B70.

SGi Senior Programming Coordinator Jessica Siniscalchi announced that Senior Week will take place on May 1 through May 5, beginning with a movie night on the Great Lawn.

“We are watching ‘The Notebook,’” said SGi Treasurer David Diano. SGi took to Instagram later that day to post a Senior Week schedule, claiming that the movie choice has not yet been determined.

One event is planned per day, including Tuesday’s Yankees vs. Guardians game. Cost of attendance is $7 per person, which includes a ticket to the game, food and beverage. Additionally, Friday’s Senior Alumni mixer will be held at Stout NYC. Cost of attendance is $20, including entry, food and two beverages. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Monday’s movie night will take place at 7 p.m. and Wednesday’s Senior BBQ will take place in Carnesecca Arena at 4 p.m. Both events are open to seniors at no cost.

SGi initially planned to organize a Starbucks giveaway on April 24, where the first 150 students lined up at Starbucks in the D’Angelo Center during common hour would receive the drink of their choice at no cost. Burrell told The Torch on Tuesday that the Starbucks giveaway will not be happening. “We are looking to plan a similar event in the coming weeks,” Burrell said.

Burrell closed the assembly meeting thanking his executive board and introducing Kamal. “I’ve been in [SGi] for four years,” Burrell said. “I want to thank you all for a great year,” Burrell said.

Assembly meetings will resume biweekly in the Fall 2023 semester, run by Kamal and her executive board.