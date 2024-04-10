Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

The official winners of the 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. (SGi) executive board and student senate elections were announced today at noon in the D’Angelo Center (DAC) Coffeehouse. SGi also announced the winners via Instagram. The ICON ticket—which stands for impactful, collaborative, outreach and nonstop—swept all executive board positions.

Students cast their e-ballots through an email link sent to all St. John’s University students from April 7-9. Voting closed on April 9 at 11:59.

Below are the official vote winners and vote count:

PRESIDENT:

Paul Gaylor: 606 votes WINNER

Catherine Pascal: 265 votes

VICE PRESIDENT:

Mackenzie Rodriguez: 280 votes

Daniel Sanchez: 591 votes WINNER

SECRETARY:

Michael Aruta: 275 votes

Ava Wilson: 596 votes WINNER

TREASURER:

Howin Lin: 615 votes WINNER

Martone Olsavsky: 256 votes

PRESS SECRETARY:

Amarra Lopez: 871 votes WINNER

SENIOR PROGRAMMING COORDINATOR:

Jaryd Miles Buendia: 586 votes WINNER

Nadia Serrano: 285 votes

The Torch has not yet obtained the senate candidate winners. The final vote tallies are as follows:

Sophomore Senator, St. John’s College:

Ruby Ray: 37 votes

Veda Rao: 25 votes

Junior Senator, St. John’s College:

Ashley Genao: 29 votes

Victoria Krivitskiy: 27 votes

Brooke Alexandrea Menzie 26 votes

Senior Senator, St. John’s College:

Bezawit Berhanemeskel: 35 votes

Yasir Shaikh: 29 votes

Sophomore Senator, Tobin College of Business

Kayla Guerra: 66 votes

Junior Senator, Tobin College of Business

Abigail Bautista: 40 votes

Daniel Franchetti: 46 votes

Senior Senator, Tobin College of Business

Brianna Garrison: 45 votes

Senior Senator, School of Education

Alisha Sampath: 13 votes

Sophomore Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies

Andrew Amberger: 4 votes

Madison Yates: 43 votes

Nahjay Sessoms: 15 votes

Andrew Fludd: 15 votes

Junior Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies

Mehmet Soydan: 71 votes

Senior Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies

Angelina DiTullio: 13 votes

Ryan Adubasim: 6 votes

2ND-YEAR Senator, College of Pharmacy and Health Science

Stacy Wu: 17 votes

4TH-YEAR Senator, College of Pharmacy and Health Science

Tanya Ansari: 10 votes

President-elect Paul Gaylor most recently served as SGi treasurer in the 2023-2024 academic year. Previously, he served as a senator for the Peter J. Tobin College of Business. As treasurer, Gaylor worked to introduce food options on the first floor of the D’Angelo Center, such as the Taco Bell which opened in January 2023.

At Thursday’s SGi debate, Gaylor spoke of the ticket’s determination and motivation to create change at the University.

“Our ticket embodies the ideals of the student body and the consistent formulation of new ideas is the tip of the iceberg in terms of the work we are going to put in next year.”

ICON’s platform highlights multiple new initiatives they plan to work on as the newly elected executive board, by hosting more on-campus events on weekends, providing resources for Staten Island students and repurposing the unused space in DAC. The campaign’s biggest planned event is a charity Color Run in Fall 2024 — “a vibrant celebration of unity and community giving.”