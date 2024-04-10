Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

The official winners of the 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. (SGi) executive board and student senate elections were announced today at noon in the D’Angelo Center (DAC) Coffeehouse. SGi also announced the winners via Instagram. The ICON ticket—which stands for impactful, collaborative, outreach and nonstop—swept all executive board positions.
Students cast their e-ballots through an email link sent to all St. John’s University students from April 7-9. Voting closed on April 9 at 11:59.
Below are the official vote winners and vote count:
PRESIDENT:
Paul Gaylor: 606 votes WINNER
Catherine Pascal: 265 votes
VICE PRESIDENT:
Mackenzie Rodriguez: 280 votes
Daniel Sanchez: 591 votes WINNER
SECRETARY:
Michael Aruta: 275 votes
Ava Wilson: 596 votes WINNER
TREASURER:
Howin Lin: 615 votes WINNER
Martone Olsavsky: 256 votes
PRESS SECRETARY:
Amarra Lopez: 871 votes WINNER
SENIOR PROGRAMMING COORDINATOR:
Jaryd Miles Buendia: 586 votes WINNER
Nadia Serrano: 285 votes
The Torch has not yet obtained the senate candidate winners. The final vote tallies are as follows:
Sophomore Senator, St. John’s College:
Ruby Ray: 37 votes
Veda Rao: 25 votes
Junior Senator, St. John’s College:
Ashley Genao: 29 votes
Victoria Krivitskiy: 27 votes
Brooke Alexandrea Menzie 26 votes
Senior Senator, St. John’s College:
Bezawit Berhanemeskel: 35 votes
Yasir Shaikh: 29 votes
Sophomore Senator, Tobin College of Business
Kayla Guerra: 66 votes
Junior Senator, Tobin College of Business
Abigail Bautista: 40 votes
Daniel Franchetti: 46 votes
Senior Senator, Tobin College of Business
Brianna Garrison: 45 votes
Senior Senator, School of Education
Alisha Sampath: 13 votes
Sophomore Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies
Andrew Amberger: 4 votes
Madison Yates: 43 votes
Nahjay Sessoms: 15 votes
Andrew Fludd: 15 votes
Junior Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies
Mehmet Soydan: 71 votes
Senior Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies
Angelina DiTullio: 13 votes
Ryan Adubasim: 6 votes
2ND-YEAR Senator, College of Pharmacy and Health Science
Stacy Wu: 17 votes
4TH-YEAR Senator, College of Pharmacy and Health Science
Tanya Ansari: 10 votes
President-elect Paul Gaylor most recently served as SGi treasurer in the 2023-2024 academic year. Previously, he served as a senator for the Peter J. Tobin College of Business. As treasurer, Gaylor worked to introduce food options on the first floor of the D’Angelo Center, such as the Taco Bell which opened in January 2023.
At Thursday’s SGi debate, Gaylor spoke of the ticket’s determination and motivation to create change at the University.
“Our ticket embodies the ideals of the student body and the consistent formulation of new ideas is the tip of the iceberg in terms of the work we are going to put in next year.”
ICON’s platform highlights multiple new initiatives they plan to work on as the newly elected executive board, by hosting more on-campus events on weekends, providing resources for Staten Island students and repurposing the unused space in DAC. The campaign’s biggest planned event is a charity Color Run in Fall 2024 — “a vibrant celebration of unity and community giving.”