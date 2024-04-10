The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

The ICON ticket takes all executive board positions.
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-ChiefApril 10, 2024
The ICON ticket swept all executive board positions. From left to right: Jaryd Miles Buendia, Howin Lin, Amarra Lopez, Paul Gaylor, Ava Wilson and Daniel Sanchez Photo Courtesy / Icon Campaign

The official winners of the 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. (SGi) executive board and student senate elections were announced today at noon in the D’Angelo Center (DAC) Coffeehouse. SGi also announced the winners via Instagram. The ICON ticket—which stands for impactful, collaborative, outreach and nonstop—swept all executive board positions. 

Students cast their e-ballots through an email link sent to all St. John’s University students from April 7-9. Voting closed on April 9 at 11:59. 

Below are the official vote winners and vote count: 

PRESIDENT: 

Paul Gaylor: 606 votes WINNER

Catherine Pascal: 265 votes 

VICE PRESIDENT: 

Mackenzie Rodriguez: 280 votes 

Daniel Sanchez: 591 votes WINNER

SECRETARY: 

Michael Aruta: 275 votes 

Ava Wilson: 596 votes WINNER

TREASURER:

Howin Lin: 615 votes WINNER

Martone Olsavsky: 256 votes 

PRESS SECRETARY:
Amarra Lopez: 871 votes WINNER

SENIOR PROGRAMMING COORDINATOR: 

Jaryd Miles Buendia: 586 votes WINNER

Nadia Serrano: 285 votes

 

The Torch has not yet obtained the senate candidate winners. The final vote tallies are as follows:

 

Sophomore Senator, St. John’s College:

Ruby Ray: 37 votes 

Veda Rao: 25 votes 

Junior Senator, St. John’s College:

Ashley Genao: 29 votes

Victoria Krivitskiy: 27 votes

Brooke Alexandrea Menzie 26 votes

Senior Senator, St. John’s College:

Bezawit Berhanemeskel: 35 votes 

Yasir Shaikh: 29 votes

Sophomore Senator, Tobin College of Business 

Kayla Guerra: 66 votes 

Junior Senator, Tobin College of Business 

Abigail Bautista:  40 votes

Daniel Franchetti:  46 votes

Senior Senator, Tobin College of Business 

Brianna Garrison: 45 votes

Senior Senator, School of Education

Alisha Sampath: 13 votes 

Sophomore Senator,  Collins College of Professional Studies

Andrew Amberger: 4 votes 

Madison Yates: 43 votes

Nahjay Sessoms: 15 votes 

Andrew Fludd: 15 votes

Junior Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies

Mehmet Soydan: 71 votes

Senior Senator, Collins College of Professional Studies

Angelina DiTullio: 13 votes 

Ryan Adubasim: 6 votes 

2ND-YEAR Senator, College of Pharmacy and Health Science

Stacy Wu: 17 votes 

4TH-YEAR Senator, College of Pharmacy and Health Science

Tanya Ansari: 10 votes 

President-elect Paul Gaylor most recently served as SGi treasurer in the 2023-2024 academic year. Previously, he served as a senator for the Peter J. Tobin College of Business. As treasurer, Gaylor worked to introduce food options on the first floor of the D’Angelo Center, such as the Taco Bell which opened in January 2023. 

At Thursday’s SGi debate, Gaylor spoke of the ticket’s determination and motivation to create change at the University. 

“Our ticket embodies the ideals of the student body and the consistent formulation of new ideas is the tip of the iceberg in terms of the work we are going to put in next year.” 

ICON’s platform highlights multiple new initiatives they plan to work on as the newly elected executive board, by hosting more on-campus events on weekends, providing resources for Staten Island students and repurposing the unused space in DAC. The campaign’s biggest planned event is a charity Color Run in Fall 2024 — “a vibrant celebration of unity and community giving.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
SJU students gathered on the Great Lawn to watch the solar eclipse. Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
St. John’s University Students Celebrate the Solar Eclipse
Photo Courtesy / ICON and STARS Campaigns
2024 Student Government, Inc. Executive Board Debate Recap
Photo Courtesy / Student Government Inc.
2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Candidates Announced
(Left to right) Sarah Alice Liddy, Autumn Hill, Pamela Valdez and Kaiya Williams. Photo Courtesy / Isabella Cautero
Experienced Panel Leads #CreativeChat on Content Creation
Torch Photo / Elizabeth Kaufmann
SJU Welcomes Back Alumna For Her Debut Novel, “Homebodies”
Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
A Look Into St. Vincent Health Sciences Center Ahead of Fall 2024 Opening
About the Contributor
Olivia Seaman, Managing Editor
Olivia is a junior journalism student serving her second year as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an Undergraduate Writing Consultant at the University Writing Center. You can find her with a matcha latte in hand, listening to SZA and watching St. John's basketball. Olivia can be reached at [email protected]

© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *