Tribeca Film Festival Presents “Lost Bayou”

Louisiana is home to Mardi Gras, Cajuns, Voodoo, etc. In “Lost Bayou”, Louisiana is also home to an anxious journey of pain and and healing.

A woman named Gal, who is trapped in a cycle of addiction, is estranged from her young child. One day, she receives a cryptic, yet troubling call from her father with alarming news about her mother. But, when she arrives, she discovers that her father is hiding a secret and tries to make him face reality that he doesn’t want to acknowledge.

The way the film depicts the southern setting of Louisiana presents it as calm but also dark and mysterious. Some scenes of the film are so realistic, it makes the audience feel like they there with the characters.

Teri Wyble and Dane Rhodes work off great with each other as the main characters, Gal and Pop. Their authentic chemistry makes the audience believe that they are related and illustrates the turmoil that are dealing with throughout the film.

With that being said, the pacing of the film was not properly executed. Many scenes felt very slow and it starts to get repetitive, which hurts the film in the end.

But, despite that, “Lost Bayou” is a decent flick that requires patience in order to enjoy the experience. With strong acting and a great use of setting, there’s enough to put audiences on a bumpy, but enjoyable ride.