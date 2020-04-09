Curated Collection: 10 Ways To Pass The Time In Isolation

The past month has turned our world upside down. Stores, schools and cities around the world have shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus and most of us are stuck at home. Unfortunately, some have lost their jobs and others are risking their lives in the healthcare field taking care of the sick. It is challenging to adjust to this new reality with no clear end in sight.

It is expected for us to be bored while being stuck at home because of social distancing or stressed out financially and mentally because of the new circumstances. However, our health is very important, especially now, so taking care of ourselves is a priority. Self-quarantine could be a time to reconnect to your passions, focus on your relationships or perhaps re-evaluate your hectic schedule.

If you have exhausted all your options of things to do, even after procrastinating on homework, check out the list below on how else you can fight boredom and de-stress!