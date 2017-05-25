The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

$58,948 has been raised as of Thursday May 25

Suzanne Ciechalski, Editor-in-Chief
May 25, 2017
Filed under Home Scroll, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






For every 50 people who donate to a recently-formed fundraising campaign through the University, a donor will give $10,000 to the school for student scholarships.

The donor, who has chosen to remain anonymous, will donate $10,000 for every 50 donors, up to 500, according to Scott VanDeusen, the acting senior executive director of advancement programs. That’s a potential $100,000 in scholarship funds.

“Scholarships are very important to our students, and [they’re] important to our alums,” VanDeusen said.

As of Thursday May 25, there have been 226 donors. So far, $58,948 has been raised. Donations can be made online through Give Campus, or they can be sent in through mail.

The fundraising campaign will run until May 31, which is the end of the University’s fiscal year.

VanDeusen touted the important of raising funds for student scholarships to the Torch.

Such funds could be the difference between someone graduating or falling a semester short of being able to pay their tuition, he said.  He added that this campaign gives people the opportunity to make “a small gift for a huge impact.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    St. John’s welcomes six new graduate programs

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    A Year in Review

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    12th Relay for Life: Most impactful yet

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    The Torch receives national recognition

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    Professor Remembered

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    Spring Concert canceled

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    Student workers SHinE at awards luncheon

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Home Scroll

    TEDx hosts first ‘Talk’ on campus

  • St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge

    Entertainment

    Mixed Chorus hosts Spring Concert

  • Baseball

    Sports editors share their favorite quotes from 2016-17

The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University
St. John’s Raises Money for Student Scholarships Through Donor Challenge