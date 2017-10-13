The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

TORCH PHOTO/GABRIELLA CAMPOS

TORCH PHOTO/GABRIELLA CAMPOS

Isabella Bruni, Co-News Editor
October 13, 2017
Filed under Home Scroll, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The St. John’s community gathered on the Freshman Lawn in front of DaSilva and Hollis Halls Monday, Oct. 2 to pray for recent tragedies in the world with a candlelight vigil.

Resident Minister in DaSilva Hall Ansel Augustine D. Min said in an email the 40-50 people in attendance prayed for recent natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes as well as the Las Vegas mass shooting.

“We united as a St. John’s University to support one another and also, not only lift up those that were affected, but to also lift up those who were doing the hard work of supporting those who are trying to rebuild since there are several St. John’s groups doing outreach to those affected,” Augustine said.

Augustine co sponsored the event with Catholic Relief Services, the Latin American Student Organization (LASO), the Caribbean Student Association (CSA) and E.D.E.N.

Slideshow • 13 Photos
TORCH PHOTO/GABRIELLA CAMPOS
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    News

    SJUOK? Suicide Prevention Walk Resonates with Students

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    News

    Students Come Together to ‘Paint Under the Stars’

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    Features

    SJU Alum Participates in Hollywood’s HollyShorts Film Festival

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    Sports

    Dave East to Perform at Red Storm Tip-Off

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    Features

    @OVERHEARDAT_SJU

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    News

    European Switch: Visa Changes Lead to DTW Swap

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    News

    Las Vegas Shooting Feels Close to Home

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    News

    ‘Free Verse’ Encourages Student Poets

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    News

    Mothers of Color Event Sparks Inspiring Conversation

  • Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful

    News

    Project Callisto: SJU Adopts Sexual Assault Reporting System

The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University
Candlelight Vigil: Simple and Thoughtful