SGi Donates $70,000 to Student Emergency Fund

Student Government Inc. (SGi) has donated $70,000 — the remainder of its annual funds — to the Student Emergency Fund, according to a post on their official Instagram (@sjusgi). The Student Emergency Fund is used to assist students in need during the transition to remote learning.

Normally, SGi’s annual funds would go toward budgeting for organizations and special allocation funds campus organizations can apply for when holding large events, such as the African Students Association’s annual Fashion Show. With the remainder of the semester being off-campus, SGi “saw fit to aid students in their time of need,” according to their Instagram post.

“This donation is directly supporting fellow Johnnies in a time of need, and it is exactly what I have come to expect from the servant leaders of SGi,” Jack Flynn, director of Student Conduct and SGi advisor, told the Torch in a statement via email. “I am so proud of this executive board, both for asking the Vincentian question of itself and then for answering it in a compassionate and a responsible fashion.”

In an email from the Office of Student Financial Services sent on April 30, students were notified that the University is entitled to funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. “This emergency financial assistance is intended to provide direct assistance [through] one-time emergency grants to students impacted by COVID-19,” the email stated. Students can submit an application to see if they are eligible to receive funding from the CARES Act and the University Student Emergency Fund.

SGi is currently in the process of transitioning its e-board after this year’s executive board elections, which took place earlier this month. On Friday, May 1, the new e-board members will hold a Zoom forum to discuss how SGi will address COVID-19, the CARES Act and the SGi Wellness Survey, along with other student concerns.

The newly elected e-board is expected to officially take office on May 15.